Klopp urges Liverpool to enjoy title race

Challenging for the Premier League title may bring back painful memories for Liverpool after their failed attempts in 2009 and 2014, but Jurgen Klopp wants the Reds to embrace the battle this season.
Liverpool's most recent attempts to claim the crown for the first time since 1990 have both ended in disappointment, as they finished runners-up behind Manchester United and City respectively.
As the current campaign enters the second half, the Reds sit level with Tottenham in second place, seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea.
But rather than being worried about another missed opportunity, Klopp wants his side to relish the challenge and enjoy the remainder of the season.
"The only thing I want is that, as a club, we really enjoy this situation because I think it’s better than we could have expected last summer," he said ahead of Saturday's clash with Swansea City.
"Not because of the quality but because of the strength of the league and the financial power of some of the opponents.
"Until now we have done a really good job but I know it is very decisive in a moment like this. Liverpool supporters can't start thinking 'yes we are close but we were also close in 2008 or whenever, and in the end it slipped through our fingers'.
"That is the wrong way to think.
"We are where we want to be – close enough to do a lot of good things and for nobody to expect we should be champion or something. We want to be in the Champions League of course and that is possible, not sure but possible, and that is a positive thing so stay positive.
"Enjoy our football and still believe in the future because this team shows a lot at the moment, but also a lot of potential for the future because of age and because of the time we have spent together.
"It is so positive that it really allows us to dream, but the reality is we have to play Swansea, and then Southampton, and then Wolves, and then Chelsea, and then Hull and then I have no idea. That is the job we have to do. The base for our situation is good."
Klopp still believes Antonio Conte's Chelsea can be caught in the final 17 games of the season, despite their impressive turnaround after a dismal 2015-16.
He added: "The run-in has started already!
"There is obviously a really strong leading group in this league. It's close and that makes it exciting. If it was five games to go I'd say we need 15 points otherwise we have no chance. But there are a lot of games to go.
"Maybe you don't need maximum points but you should not give a lot of points away to stay up there. We know this."
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|22
|S. Mignolet
|17
|R. Klavan
|6
|D. Lovren
|2
|N. Clyne
|7
|J. Milner
|5
|G. Wijnaldum
|20
|A. Lallana
|14
|J. Henderson
|10
|Philippe Coutinho
|23
|E. Can
|11
|Roberto Firmino
|Coach: J. Klopp
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|Ł. Fabiański
|16
|Martin Olsson
|26
|K. Naughton
|33
|F. Fernández
|6
|A. Mawson
|15
|W. Routledge
|24
|J. Cork
|8
|L. Fer
|23
|G. Sigurðsson
|42
|T. Carroll
|9
|Llorente
|Coach: P. Clement
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|15
|18
|21
|27
|32
|58
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|2
|10
|12
|13
|22
|56
|62
