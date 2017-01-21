Klopp not worried by Sturridge, Origi form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp backed forwards Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi despite the pair's poor form.

Sturridge and Origi struggled to have an impact in a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Wednesday, with the latter also missing a penalty.

Origi is without a goal since mid-December, while Sturridge has just two in 12 Premier League games – although seven of those have been off the bench – this season.

Klopp admits the forwards are struggling for form, but said it was understandable.

"It's not a worry," the German said, via the Liverpool Echo. "Of course for both Daniel and Divock it was not a world-class performance, but that's how it is.

"They have not lost their quality. It was only this game. Of course in some of the other games they were not at their best too, but that is absolutely normal. That's how it is. We cannot give everybody the rhythm.

"Being injured, the changes we had to do, Daniel was back after injury, Divock was in and then out, so that's how it is with human beings. But I see them not only in games but in training and everything is there."

Liverpool, who are third in the Premier League, play host to Swansea City on Saturday.