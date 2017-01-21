Januzaj: Pogba wants me back at Manchester United

Adnan Januzaj remains hopeful he still has a future at Manchester United and has made it clear Paul Pogba is keen for him to return to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old impressed after breaking into the first team at United in 2013-14 under David Moyes, but has since been unable to build on that debut campaign.

He was shipped out on loan to Sunderland ahead of the 2016-17 season in order to gain first-team experience, but has not given up hope of returning to Manchester and working with Pogba again.

"Paul is a great player. He made a different choice but eventually he was successful and he has returned. He remains a great player," Januzaj told The Sun.

"He is a very good friend. At United, we were always together. We went to dinner together, played the PlayStation. He was a brother to me.

"Of course, Paul asks if I will be back at Manchester United. He wants to play with me. But I am now at Sunderland and I have to do what is right for the club. These are decisions from above. I am a professional footballer and I have to remain professional and work.

"My goal is always to play at Manchester United. But you should always keep your ears open and keep options open. You cannot play for the future. I have a contract until 2018. There are many clubs interested. It is up to me to work, the rest will come.

"I never had any problems with [Jose] Mourinho. He is a top coach. Last summer, they asked me to play a year on loan, to get some game-time because I had not played for a year. After this season we will see again. I have always had confidence in my football qualities. I have never been afraid of anything."