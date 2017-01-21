Henry: Arsenal don´t need Payet – they have Iwobi

Thierry Henry thinks Arsene Wenger is right not to pursue Dimitri Payet for Arsenal due to the potential of Alex Iwobi.

Wenger revealed he would not be joining Marseille and Chinese Super League clubs in the race to sign the wantaway West Ham playmaker earlier this week.

And Arsenal icon Henry feels that is the right move because Iwobi needs to have regular matches in an attacking midfield role to develop his game.

"I don't think Arsenal need a player like Payet at the moment," Henry said to Sky Sports.

"They have Iwobi who could be like Payet in a few years' time, he has been good for Arsenal playing through the middle.

"Iwobi needs games to fulfil his potential and signing a player like Payet could limit his playing time, and it could spell doom for his development."

Arsenal are at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, with Iwobi in contention to start his sixth straight top-flight match.