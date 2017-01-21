Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso: Cande not thinking about going home

Burkina Faso can secure a place in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations by beating Guinea-Bissau but they must overcome a team who pushed Cameroon to the brink in their previous game.
Guinea-Bissau led Group A favourites Cameroon for over an hour on Wednesday, and Baciro Cande's side are unlikely to go out quietly if this game is to be the last of their debut appearance at the tournament.
Despite being bottom of the group with one point from their first two games, the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau could still get out of the pool if they claim their first win in the tournament finals and Gabon fail to beat Cameroon.
Cande insisted he was not contemplating an exit from the competition, saying: "We have to work hard against Burkina Faso and I am not really thinking about being knocked out.
"I have told my players we will play to the end and what we want is positive results. We have learned important lessons on how to defend when you are leading."
Burkina Faso will be without two key players after Jonathan Pitroipa suffered a muscle tear and Jonathan Zongo ruptured a cruciate ligament.
Should Cameroon beat Gabon, a draw would be enough to secure passage into the next round for the Burkinabe players, but striker Prejuce Nakoulma insisted "all teams still have a chance".
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Guinea-Bissau – Piqueti Djassi Brito Silva
Piqueti wrote himself into his nation's sporting history when he gave his side a 13th-minute lead against Cameroon, and the class he showed in scoring will not have gone unnoticed by Burkina Faso boss Paulo Duarte.
The 23-year-old surged from inside his own half and beat three players before slamming the ball beyond Fabrice Ondoa in the Cameroon goal, and if he is given the chance at Stade de Franceville he will be looking to advance his reputation even further.
Burkina Faso – Prejuce Nakoulma
Experienced striker Nakoulma has scored nine goals in his 36 appearances for Burkina Faso, and he showed his quality when he held off two defenders to score the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Gabon.
Nakoulma has upstaged Bertrand Traore by emerging as the Burkinabe's most potent attacking threat in this tournament, and on current form he looks the most likely man to grab the goals that will send his side through to the knockout stage.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Guinea-Bissau are the only team making their debut in the African Cup of Nations this year.
- Only two of the last eight teams to make their African Cup of Nations debut have progressed to the knockout stages (Equatorial Guinea in 2012, Cape Verde in 2013).
- Meanwhile, this is Burkina Faso's 11th participation in the African Cup of Nations; their best performance was in 2013 when they were beaten finalists against Nigeria (0-1).
- Two of the three goals Guinea-Bissau have conceded in this AFCON have come from outside the box.
- Burkina Faso manager Paulo Duarte is taking charge of Burkina Faso at a third AFCON after 2010 and 2012. He's yet to win any of his seven games at the tournament with the Stallions (D3 L4).
|Uganda didn´t deserve to lose - Sredojevic
|Lloris kept us in the game - Pochettino backs captain despite errors
|Guardiola ´never going to give up´ on Premier League title
|Chapecoense make emotional return to football
|Allardyce: Players don´t want to join Palace relegation fight
|Pulis backs Berahino to get back on track at Stoke
|AC Milan 1 Napoli 2: Callejon settles San Siro thriller
|Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso: Cande not thinking about going home
|Egypt 1 Uganda 0: El Said to the rescue for Pharaohs
|Gabriel Jesus delighted to make Premier League bow
|England boss Southgate lauds record-breaker Rooney
|Leipzig beat Frankfurt to cut Bayern´s lead
|Guardiola blasts missed chances, not referee, after Spurs draw
|Candid Pochettino says City were unlucky not to beat Spurs
|AC Milan ´still negotiating´ over Deulofeu
|Ben Arfa content with striker role at PSG
|Walker admits to Sterling push in contentious City-Spurs draw
|Emery hails PSG personality after tricky Nantes test
|Manchester City 2 Tottenham 2: Controversial Son strike bails out Lloris
|Record-breaking Rooney: Lineker, Shearer and wife Coleen lead Twitter tributes
|Knee surgery to end Ogbonna season - Bilic
|Karanka hits out at ´awful´ Riverside atmosphere
|Zidane urges Madrid fans to stick with Ronaldo and Benzema
|Palace players not to blame for last-gasp defeat, claims Allardyce
|Zidane frustrated as Marcelo and Modric add to Madrid´s injury worries
|Howe praises Bournemouth ´fighters´ after Watford draw
|Poor goals a disease for Sunderland - Moyes
|Charlton, Ferguson hail ´true great´ Rooney
|Tuchel annoyed by ´sluggish´ Dortmund
|Mourinho: Rooney now a Manchester United legend
|Ghana 1 Mali 0: Gyan heads Black Stars into quarter-finals
|Nantes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani at the double as champions close on Nice
|Better at Old Trafford, prolific against Arsenal - Rooney´s record in Opta numbers
|Rooney: Record means a hell of a lot but I´m still disappointed
|Fener free-kick to derby delight - Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Rooney merits place in history, forget the present and future struggles
|Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1: Coleman late-show extends Allardyce´s losing run
|Real Madrid 2 Malaga 1: Ramos double gets leaders back on track
|Stoke City 1 Manchester United 1: Record-breaking Rooney snatches draw
|West Brom 2 Sunderland 0: Baggies inflict more misery on Moyes´ men
|Bournemouth 2 Watford 2: Hosts come from behind twice
|Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 3: Rejuvenated Carroll makes the difference
|Rooney becomes Manchester United´s all-time top goalscorer
|Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 2: Piszczek winner denies fightback
|Cameroon v Gabon: Hosts look to avoid early exit
|Swansea worthy winners at Anfield - Clement
|Rummenigge defends Guardiola: Manchester City simply not as good as Bayern
|Swansea had perfect gameplan, says match-winner Sigurdsson
|Klopp baffled by sloppy Liverpool
|Henry: Arsenal don´t need Payet – they have Iwobi
|Allegri: Juventus have not lost their quality all of a sudden
|Liverpool 2 Swansea City 3: Llorente and Sigurdsson stun Anfield
|Nainggolan as valuable as Pogba - Spalletti
|Atletico criticism excites Simeone
|Luis Enrique worried about Eibar´s pitch
|Januzaj: Pogba wants me back at Manchester United
|There is nobody like him – Luis Enrique rues Iniesta absence
|Mourinho: United need De Gea and Romero to stay
|Chiellini: Sixth successive title would make Juventus players legends
|A-League Review: Taggart fires Perth to glory
|Balotelli furious after alleged racial abuse at Bastia
|Tottenham stronger than previous seasons - Eriksen
|Wenger prepared for 17 cup finals to overhaul Chelsea
|Maldini: Donnarumma can emulate my Milan success
|Klopp urges Liverpool to enjoy title race
|Shaw going through ´difficult period´ - Mourinho
|Klopp not worried by Sturridge, Origi form
|De Gea backs ´amazing´ Pogba
|Pochettino: Tottenham bigger than City
|Conte: I trust Diego Costa 100 per cent
|Lewandowski admits he was lucky for Bayern winner
|City as sharp as Barca and Bayern but lacking consistency, says Guardiola
|Nice go top but struggles continue in draw with 10-man Bastia
|AC Milan pull Deulofeu Tweet amid reports deal not yet complete
|New Manchester City deal for Aguero but little fanfare
|Matip gets all clear from FIFA to play for Liverpool after Cameroon row
|Freiburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski to the rescue with late winner
|Fonte completes £8million West Ham switch
|Morocco 3 Togo 1: Renard´s men back on track with comeback victory
|Stoke complete £12million Berahino signing
|Egypt v Uganda: Pressure on Pharaohs to kickstart campaign
|Aspas responds to alleged Ramos spit
|Stoke agree Berahino deal with West Brom
|AC Milan complete Deulofeu loan signing
|Gerrard returns to Liverpool as academy coach
|Ivory Coast 2 DR Congo 2: Serey Die rescues point but holders still in trouble
|Di Maria committed to PSG amid reported CSL interest
|Sanchez a role model - Xhaka
|Tuchel trusts Schurrle to fill Aubameyang void
|Ghana v Mali: Rahman injury poses a problem for Grant
|Depay not holding Manchester United grudge
|I love watching them - Guardiola a huge fan of Pochettino and Tottenham
|Klopp: I could kick Mane in the... lower back
|Conte: Ake is ready to help Chelsea´s title bid
|Allardyce provides Evra, Van Aanholt and Jenknson updates
|Guardiola looks beyond beleaguered Bravo for City woes
|Begovic could leave Chelsea - Conte
|PSG still on the hunt for striker, says Emery
|Mourinho: Valencia the best right-back in football
|Mourinho on Young to China talk: He hasn´t told me anything!
|Costa wants to stay at Chelsea, reveals Conte
|´I played worse sometimes´ - Zidane defends Ronaldo from critics
|Injured Iniesta to miss Eibar clash
|Mourinho open to Depay return
|Lyon confirm Depay arrival
|Germany to bid for Euro 2024
|Sydney FC 2 Adelaide United 0: Two goals in three minutes extend lead
|Depay could face Marseille as Lyon boss Genesio hails winger´s ´big motivation´
|Hull loan Elabdellaoui from Olympiacos
|AC Milan make final offer for Deulofeu
|Hughes ´wouldn´t encourage´ Bojan bids
|Worker dies at World Cup stadium in Qatar
|West Brom sign Livermore
|Lyon president Aulas: Depay deal imminent
|Aubameyang: I could leave Dortmund, but I´d never join Bayern
|´Equating Messi with anyone else is like comparing a policeman with Batman´ - Sampaoli
|It will take years to build football culture, Wenger warns CSL
|´Worried´ Rakitic wants Barca renewal
|Inter not signing Messi - Moratti
|Luis Enrique hails Barca defence after ending Anoeta curse
|´He is made of different stuff´ - Spalletti hails Nainggolan after wondergoal
|Tottenham´s Janssen turned down Galatasaray move, agent claims