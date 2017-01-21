Chiellini: Sixth successive title would make Juventus players legends

Winning a sixth Serie A title in a row would make Juventus' players "legends of Italian sport", according to defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Juve have been the dominant force in Italy since the 2010-11 season under the leadership of Antonio Conte and more recently Massimiliano Allegri.

Last season Juve claimed a fifth successive Scudetto for the second time in their history, having previously done it from 1931 to 1935, while Torino - from 1942 to 1949, a run disrupted by World War II - and Inter - from 2006 to 2010 - have also achieved the same feat.

No club has ever secured a sixth on the spin, though, giving Juve the chance to break new ground in the Italian top flight in 2016-17.

After 19 matches they sit one point clear of Roma with a game in hand, and if they manage to hang on until May Chiellini says their names will always be remembered.

"I'd love the sixth straight Serie A title!" Chiellini told the Corriere dello Sport.

"It's something nobody has ever done before and something that would make us become legends of Italian sport.

"It's an opportunity we'd never be able to repeat, and I think you'd have to wait a very long time for a side capable of winning six consecutive titles again.

"Therefore we can't let this chance slip away. We all want it and have to achieve it."

Juve host Lazio on Sunday as they look to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina.