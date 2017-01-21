A-League Review: Taggart fires Perth to glory

Melbourne Victory squandered the chance to move back within five points of A-League leaders Sydney FC after Perth Glory came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win on Saturday.

The Victory will rue a host of wasted opportunities - particularly a missed first-half penalty from Besart Berisha - at nib Stadium.

After his first penalty miss Berisha made no mistake when he was presented with another chance from 12 yards just before the hour after James Troisi had been felled by Joseph Mills.

Hanging on to that lead proved too much, though, as substitute Nebojsa Marinkovic and Adam Taggart - with his fifth goal in six games - secured all three points for Perth in the final 13 minutes, boosting their top-six hopes.

There was late drama in Wellington too as Brisbane Roar ended their three-match losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Phoenix.

A tight encounter looked set to provide a share of the spoils but Jamie MacLaren's 87th-minute winner ensured the visitors left New Zealand with all three points.

The win arrests the Roar's slip down the table, leaving them in fourth position, while the Phoenix hold the final Finals berth in sixth.