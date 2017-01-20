Worker dies at World Cup stadium in Qatar

A worker has died at one of the 2022 World Cup venues in Qatar, tournament organisers have confirmed.
The 40-year-old British man, who had been employed at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, passed away on Thursday.
"The relevant authorities have been notified and the next of kin has been informed," the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement.
"An immediate investigation into the cause of this fatality is underway and further details will be released in due course.
"The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy shares our deepest condolences with the family for their loss."
It is the second confirmed death of an employee at one of the venues for the 2022 tournament in the last three months. An unnamed worker lost their life at the construction site of the new stadium Al Wakrah last October.
The SCDL published a worker's welfare report last February that revealed that two Indian employees had died, though the incidents were unrelated to their work.
A 52-year-old painter suffered cardiac arrest during a lunch break in the canteen of the Khalifa International Stadium site last October, and later passed away in hospital, according to the report.
In January, a 55-year-old vehicle driver also died following a heart attack at his accommodation, while a further six people sustained injuries.
The SCDL introduced new labour regulations in 2014 to safeguard the welfare of workers, after human rights groups had raised concerns about safety standards and living conditions.
