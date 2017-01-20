Tottenham´s Janssen turned down Galatasaray move, agent claims

Vincent Janssen's agent has claimed the Tottenham striker turned down a move to Galatasaray because he wants to fight for a place at White Hart Lane.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact since his July move from AZ Alkmaar, with all three of his goals for the club coming from the penalty spot.

Harry Kane's form since returning from injury has resulted in opportunities being limited for the Netherlands international, but agent Patrick van Diemen said Janssen will stay at Tottenham

"He decided to turn down all interest," van Diemen told Dutch news outlet Omroep Brabant.

"Galatasaray came with an offer but Vincent will stay with Tottenham Hotspur. He decided to turn down Galatasaray.

"Vincent chose Tottenham in the summer fully aware of what his chances would be to play. He signed a long-term contract with a good club with fantastic facilities and a good coach.

"Before he got injured, he got playing time every week. He is enjoying his time and wants to fight for his chance."

Janssen hit 27 goals to top the Eredivisie scoring charts last season, but he has not scored for Tottenham in the Premier League since facing Leicester City on October 29.