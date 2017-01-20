Related

Sydney FC 2 Adelaide United 0: Two goals in three minutes extend lead

20 January 2017 12:52

Two goals in three second-half minutes saw A-League leaders Sydney FC return to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over lowly defending champions Adelaide United.

A goalless draw at home to Western Sydney Wanderers last time out halted a run of four consecutive victories that have seen Graham Arnold's men establish a healthy lead at the summit.

But strikes from Alex Brosque and Milos Ninkovic either side of the hour moved them eight points clear of second-placed Melbourne Victory, who have a game in hand.

Brosque's left-footed volley opened the scoring after he got on the end of a Rhyan Grant cross - his ninth goal of the season.

Ninkovic then compounded the misery for Adelaide when he fired home from the centre of the box following a Michael Zullo throw-in that was not dealt with.

For Sydney it was a fourth clean sheet in five matches, while Adelaide are without an away win all season.

Info

Sydney

W D W W W

2 - 0

Adelaide United

L W L D L
Competition
A-League
Date
20 January 2017
Game week
16
Kick-off
09:50
Half-time
0 - 0
Full-time
2 - 0
Venue
Allianz Stadium (Sydney)
Attendance
11125

Goals

A. Brosque 58'
(assist by R. Grant) 
1 - 0
M. Ninković 61'
(assist by R. Grant) 
2 - 0

Lineups

# Player Bookings
20 D. Vuković 45'
4 A. Wilkinson
7 M. Zullo
23 R. Grant 17'
12 A. Calver
10 M. Ninković Substituted 61'
6 J. Brillante
13 B. O'Neill
9 Bobô Substituted
21 F. Hološko Substituted
14 A. Brosque 58'
Coach: G. Arnold
# Player Bookings
1 E. Galeković
21 T. Elrich
2 M. Marrone Substituted
5 T. Regan Substituted
4 D. McGowan
10 M. Carrusca
8 Isaías
19 B. Garuccio
18 R. McGree
11 Cirio
7 Henrique Silva Substituted
Coach: Amor

Substitutes

# Player Bookings
11

B. Ibini-Isei Substituted

for F. Hološko 69'
18

M. Simon Substituted

for Bobô 80'
17

D. Carney Substituted

for M. Ninković 87'
1

A. Redmayne

8

M. Dimitrijević

# Player Bookings
9

Sergi Guardiola Substituted

for Henrique Silva 60'
3

I. La Rocca Substituted

for T. Regan 65'
24

J. O'Doherty Substituted

for M. Marrone 82'
12

M. Ochieng

20

J. Hall

A-League table

# Team MP D P
1 Sydney 16 +29 40
2 Melbourne Victory 15 +16 32
3 Melbourne City 16 +5 26
4 Brisbane Roar 15 +0 21
5 Wellington Phoenix 15 -2 18
6 Perth Glory 15 -4 18
7 Newcastle Jets 15 -4 17
8 Western Sydne… 15 -7 15
9 Adelaide United 16 -16 10
10 Central Coast … 16 -17 10

