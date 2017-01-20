Sydney FC 2 Adelaide United 0: Two goals in three minutes extend lead

Two goals in three second-half minutes saw A-League leaders Sydney FC return to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over lowly defending champions Adelaide United.
A goalless draw at home to Western Sydney Wanderers last time out halted a run of four consecutive victories that have seen Graham Arnold's men establish a healthy lead at the summit.
But strikes from Alex Brosque and Milos Ninkovic either side of the hour moved them eight points clear of second-placed Melbourne Victory, who have a game in hand.
Brosque's left-footed volley opened the scoring after he got on the end of a Rhyan Grant cross - his ninth goal of the season.
Ninkovic then compounded the misery for Adelaide when he fired home from the centre of the box following a Michael Zullo throw-in that was not dealt with.
For Sydney it was a fourth clean sheet in five matches, while Adelaide are without an away win all season.
Here are the fulltime stats from tonight's Harvey Norman Friday Night Football clash! #SYDvADL #ALeague pic.twitter.com/vTIPPxIvlu
— Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) January 20, 2017
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|20
|D. Vuković
|45'
|4
|A. Wilkinson
|7
|M. Zullo
|23
|R. Grant
|17'
|12
|A. Calver
|10
|M. Ninković
|61'
|6
|J. Brillante
|13
|B. O'Neill
|9
|Bobô
|21
|F. Hološko
|14
|A. Brosque
|58'
|Coach: G. Arnold
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|1
|E. Galeković
|21
|T. Elrich
|2
|M. Marrone
|5
|T. Regan
|4
|D. McGowan
|10
|M. Carrusca
|8
|Isaías
|19
|B. Garuccio
|18
|R. McGree
|11
|Cirio
|7
|Henrique Silva
|Coach: Amor
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|11
|
for F. Hološko 69'
|18
|
for Bobô 80'
|17
|
for M. Ninković 87'
|1
|8
|#
|Player
|Bookings
|9
|
for Henrique Silva 60'
|3
|
for T. Regan 65'
|24
|
for M. Marrone 82'
|12
|20
