Stoke agree Berahino deal with West Brom

Stoke City have agreed a deal with West Brom for the transfer of Saido Berahino.

Berahino is free to discuss terms with Stoke in a move that reportedly could cost up to £15million including add-ons.

The 23-year-old has become a peripheral figure at The Hawthorns this season, concerns over his attitude and fitness consigning him to just five appearances in all competitions this season.

Berahino was believed to be closing in on a move to Tottenham last year, but the bet365 Stadium is now set to be his next destination.

"West Bromwich Albion can confirm the club has agreed a deal with Stoke City for Saido Berahino," an official club statement read.

Berahino's last appearance came in September, before he was sent to training camps in France twice in a bid to boost his condition.

The former England Under-21 international's contract with West Brom is set to expire and the end of the season.

Berahino's breakout season came in 2014-15 when he scored 20 goals in 45 appearances, but he has failed to maintain that momentum.