Matip gets all clear from FIFA to play for Liverpool after Cameroon row

Joel Matip has been given the green light to play for Liverpool again after FIFA ruled he is eligible for selection following a club-versus-country row with Cameroon.

There were question marks over the centre-back's eligibility following his decision to retire from international football, with the Cameroonian football federation (FECAFOOT) requesting Matip not be allowed to play until the end of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool consequently opted to keep the 25-year-old out of the squad for the games against Manchester United and Plymouth.

He is now free to return to the fold, but it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp will throw him in against rock-bottom Swansea City on Saturday.

"Liverpool can confirm that all charges against the club and its player Matip have been dismissed by FIFA following confirmation from world football's governing body," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The club had requested FIFA to provide guidance on Matip's eligibility after a complaint had been made by FECAFOOT to FIFA concerning the player's purported call-up to the Cameroon national team for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Following FIFA's ruling, the club now considers the player available for selection.

"Matip was withdrawn from the Reds' squad against Manchester United last Sunday as the club sought clarity on his eligibility, while he also missed the subsequent FA Cup tie at Plymouth Argyle."