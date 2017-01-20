Inter not signing Messi - Moratti

Lionel Messi to Inter? Former president Massimo Moratti denied the Barcelona star will be moving to Milan.

Messi's future at Barcelona appears far from certain with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner set to come out of contract at the end of next season and no renewal forthcoming.

Inter continue to be linked with the 29-year-old and former striker Diego Milito talked up a move but Moratti insisted the Argentina international is not on his way to Serie A after meeting with the club's owners.

"I've never heard any talk of Messi," Moratti told ANSA.

"It may be that they're organising a big signing for the future, but they've never talked about the Argentine."

Inter have turned around their season since the departure of Frank de Boar and the appointment of Stefano Pioli.

Under Piolo, Inter have won seven successive games in all competitions to sit sixth in Serie A, only a point behind AC Milan.

Moratti added: "Pioli is a great coach and the results prove that. Inter are going through a good period and it bodes well.

"The Champions League? We have to take things game-by-game and then we'll see where we end up."