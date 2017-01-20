Hughes ´wouldn´t encourage´ Bojan bids

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has advised potential suitors against making bids for Spanish forward Bojan Krkic.

Bojan is reported to be nearing a move to Middlesbrough, with a Stoke bid for West Brom's Saido Berahino initially said to be dependent on the former Barcelona player's departure.

However, Hughes has been reassured the two are not linked and the Welshman now appears reluctant to allow the 26-year-old to leave the club.

"We saw something in the press that he wanted to leave but at the end of the day he's our player," he told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester United. "He's part of the squad tomorrow.

"I think there have been enquiries but nobody has come back with any bids and we wouldn't encourage that.

"If they do come in with bids then maybe Bojan and his advisers would want to discuss that."

Sharing the latest on the pursuit of Berahino, Hughes added: "It sways from one end of the scale to the other.

"I said last week that I was more confident that something could be done. It's fair to say now that it's swung the other way.

"There hasn't been too much progress for some time. I might be wrong and things might change quickly but people seem to be entrenched in positions. It's down to price and other things."

Meanwhile, Marc Muniesa could be close to exiting the bet365 Stadium after just five Premier League appearances this season, with Real Betis his likely destination.

"I think he's a little frustrated," Hughes commented. "He's been here for four years. He's been hampered by injuries which have held him back.

"It's basically up to me to keep him happy enough to settle down and feel he is contributing. We'll see how that pans out."