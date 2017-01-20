Related

Article

Guardiola looks beyond beleaguered Bravo for City woes

20 January 2017 16:09

Pep Guardiola believes Claudio Bravo must accept criticism over his form and does not feel the Chile goalkeeper is the main reason for Manchester City's faltering title challenge.

Bravo's performances have come under scrutiny in the aftermath of last weekend's 4-0 defeat at Everton, where the hosts scored with each of their shots on target over the 90 minutes.

The former Real Sociedad and Barcelona keeper's standing with the City faithful is further complicated by the fact Guardiola jettisoned fan favourite and England number one Joe Hart in favour of him.

The glare of the spotlight is only likely to grow in ferocity when City host in-form Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, aiming to make up a three-point deficit to the Premier League's second-place side.

"I accept it," Guardiola told a pre-match news conference, when asked about Bravo's plummeting stock. "It's part of our job. The manager's job, the players' job, so accept it.

"We have to do well in both boxes and be a little bit stronger than we have been this season. When we are strong at the back, we will be stronger in front."

Asked whether he expected better from Bravo, Guardiola replied: "From myself too.

"The position [in the table] is not about the goalkeeper. It would be easy for me if it were about that.

"It is the chances we have had – play better and score the chances we had and concede fewer when the opponents arrive."

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus could add a more clinical edge to the City forward line against Spurs, having belatedly received clearance on his switch from Palmeiras to be in line for an eagerly awaited debut.

"He is fit, he is ready to be involved in the squad and the team," Guardiola said. "He is a young player, 19 years old.

"We cannot think he is going to solve our problems. He is going to help us in the Premier League.

"He will have all the time to get involved. It would be easy if he could have arrived at the beginning of the season.

"Now it is the middle of the season with not too many training sessions but he is smart, has quality and is going to help us.

"He is young, has passion, wants to create his career here and we are going to help him."

Jesus' arrival has added a smattering of question marks to the future of Sergio Aguero – City's leading marksman who has experienced patchy form of late and previously unforeseen disciplinary problems under Guardiola.

The Argentina star has also failed to make an impression against the main title contenders this term as his team-mates languish 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Guardiola dined with Aguero and his agent Hernan Reguera in a Manchester city centre restaurant on Thursday night, but the City boss insisted there was nothing too taxing on the agenda.

"We didn't speak about the contract. He is already on a long contract," he added.

"He has a lot of money – he wanted to invite his agent to have dinner. That is what it is."

Sponsored links

Friday 20 January

17:55 Tuchel trusts Schurrle to fill Aubameyang void
17:43 Ghana v Mali: Rahman injury poses a problem for Grant
17:20 Depay not holding Manchester United grudge
17:10 I love watching them - Guardiola a huge fan of Pochettino and Tottenham
16:40 Klopp: I could kick Mane in the... lower back
16:23 Conte: Ake is ready to help Chelsea´s title bid
16:19 Allardyce provides Evra, Van Aanholt and Jenknson updates
16:09 Guardiola looks beyond beleaguered Bravo for City woes
15:54 Begovic could leave Chelsea - Conte
15:44 PSG still on the hunt for striker, says Emery
15:41 Mourinho: Valencia the best right-back in football
15:07 Mourinho on Young to China talk: He hasn´t told me anything!
14:42 Costa wants to stay at Chelsea, reveals Conte
14:41 ´I played worse sometimes´ - Zidane defends Ronaldo from critics
14:22 Injured Iniesta to miss Eibar clash
14:16 Mourinho open to Depay return
13:37 Lyon confirm Depay arrival
13:18 Germany to bid for Euro 2024
12:52 Sydney FC 2 Adelaide United 0: Two goals in three minutes extend lead
12:35 Depay could face Marseille as Lyon boss Genesio hails winger´s ´big motivation´
12:14 Hull loan Elabdellaoui from Olympiacos
11:58 AC Milan make final offer for Deulofeu
11:39 Hughes ´wouldn´t encourage´ Bojan bids
11:31 Worker dies at World Cup stadium in Qatar
10:07 West Brom sign Livermore
09:59 Lyon president Aulas: Depay deal imminent
09:16 Aubameyang: I could leave Dortmund, but I´d never join Bayern
06:31 ´Equating Messi with anyone else is like comparing a policeman with Batman´ - Sampaoli
04:18 It will take years to build football culture, Wenger warns CSL
02:30 ´Worried´ Rakitic wants Barca renewal
02:03 Inter not signing Messi - Moratti
01:34 Luis Enrique hails Barca defence after ending Anoeta curse
00:41 ´He is made of different stuff´ - Spalletti hails Nainggolan after wondergoal
00:08 Tottenham´s Janssen turned down Galatasaray move, agent claims

Thursday 19 January

23:54 Did Carroll´s wondergoal give the West Ham striker whiplash?
23:50 Iniesta suffers calf injury
23:32 Swansea situation not ´hopeless´, says Clement
23:09 Real Sociedad 0 Barcelona 1: Neymar ends Anoeta curse
23:00 ´Immeasurable bulls**t´ - Ligue 1 coach destroys Van Basten´s offside plan
22:44 Simeone praises Atletico´s precision in Copa Del Rey win
22:27 Fonte situation difficult for Southampton - Puel
22:12 ´Some of the best football in the UK´ - Watford´s Mazzarri hails Bournemouth
21:55 Senegal 2 Zimbabwe 0: Cisse´s men charge into quarter-finals
21:26 Rivaldo backs Luis Enrique to deliver more Barca success
21:13 Atletico Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Routine win earns quarter-final lead
20:19 Jesus will make Premier League history - Rivaldo
19:20 Adebayor: Arsenal are just Ozil and Sanchez
18:57 Algeria 1 Tunisia 2: Favourites on brink of elimination
18:46 Bayern keen to seal Coman deal as Rummenigge cools Gnabry interest
18:15 Pochettino has done his homework on Jesus as Spurs look to march on
17:09 Scrap offside? Premier League managers give Van Basten´s plans a cool reception
16:51 Coman ready for Bayern comeback, confirms Ancelotti
16:49 Pochettino upbeat despite six weeks out for Vertonghen, Lamela still a mystery
16:30 Cerezo defiant over Griezmann amid talk of Manchester United agreement
16:19 Robinho named in Brazil squad for Chapecoense fundraiser
16:01 Davies and Lookman aren´t the big men of Everton, warns Koeman
15:44 Ivory Coast v DR Congo: Dussyer demands champions show true strength
15:15 Replacing Robben and Ribery not easy - Hitzfeld
15:00 Yeray back in Athletic training after successful cancer surgery
14:31 Karanka targeting more Boro deals after Bamford swoop
14:29 Cavani: I am the ultimate finisher
14:06 Morocco v Togo: El Ahmadi hungry for success
13:39 Ancelotti denies Verratti approach
13:23 A-League Review: Cahill double sees Melbourne City sink Mariners
13:06 Manchester United very happy with Shaw, insists agent
12:58 Mertesacker extends Arsenal deal
12:22 Boost for Arsenal as key quartet returns to training
12:16 Will Jesus save Manchester City´s title bid? Guardiola´s new striker in Opta numbers
12:03 Tevez mobbed after touching down in Shanghai
11:49 Payet exit not inevitable - Bilic
11:11 Wenger: Arsenal don´t need Payet
11:01 Jesus wants Manchester City titles
10:49 Orsolini arrives for Juventus medical
10:24 Rivaldo backs Coutinho to join Neymar at Barcelona
09:30 No danger of Messi leaving Barcelona, says father
06:41 Augusto: I convinced Oscar to come to China
04:06 Madrid-bound Maradona visits Napoli training
03:46 Sevilla in no rush over Sampaoli talks despite Barcelona links
02:45 Cafu: Resurgent Brazil can challenge world´s best
01:45 Klopp thrilled with Coutinho
01:01 Manchester United replace Real Madrid as world´s richest club
00:41 Madrid squad annoyed by defeats - Zidane wants more energy after latest loss
00:13 Casemiro rues more misery for Madrid against Celta
00:04 ´Job done, let´s go home´ - Klopp happy to avoid extra time with narrow Plymouth win

Wednesday 18 January

23:30 FA Cup Review: Southampton leave it late to beat Norwich
23:19 Real Madrid 1 Celta Vigo 2: Aspas and Jonny extend Madrid winless run
22:43 Plymouth Argyle 0 Liverpool 1: Rare Lucas goal sees Klopp´s men through
22:19 Manchester City in La La Land as Schalke toil underground
22:07 Cameroon 2 Guinea-Bissau 1: Ngadeu-Ngadjui completes comeback to send Broos´ men top
21:14 Monaco confirm signing of Ajax teenager Antonucci
20:26 Manchester United´s interest in Griezmann is unsurprising - Simeone
19:35 Bamford ends spell in Chelsea wilderness with Boro return
19:14 Louis the great - Luis Enrique explains his and Barca´s debt to Van Gaal
18:54 Gabon 1 Burkina Faso 1: Spot-on Aubameyang makes his point
18:31 PSG send Ikone on loan to Montpellier
18:16 Senegal v Zimbabwe: Cisse wants to live up to favourites tag
18:12 Ghana´s Rahman leaves AFCON with knee injury
16:53 Algeria v Tunisia: Mahrez demands improvement in crucial Group B clash
16:48 Dortmund forward Dembele hits out at Bundesliga refereeing
15:34 Robben hopes Alonso stays at Bayern amid retirement rumours
15:20 Asian champions Jeonbuk banned from 2017 Champions League
15:00 Rakitic still an important player for Barcelona - Luis Enrique
14:18 Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson
14:17 Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp
14:08 Messi never gave Coach interview, claims father
13:24 Gotze questions critics but admits to falling short of expecations
12:59 ´Conte can have our title´ - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League
12:11 Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer
11:47 Liverpool sell Ilori to Reading
10:55 Potential victims in football abuse probe surpasses 500
10:53 Bonaventura signs new AC Milan contract
10:17 Messi: Ronaldo has achieved great things
09:55 Koscielny: Wenger has built men at Arsenal
09:01 Messi vows to stay at Barcelona ´for as long as they want me´
08:38 Cafu adamant Neymar will become world´s best
06:58 I´m just taking a sabbatical - Van Gaal denies he´s retired
06:30 Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he´s not a United flop
03:41 Samper ignored Wenger as Barca midfielder rejected Arsenal
03:07 Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter
02:11 Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links
02:07 Klopp seeks legal advice over Matip
01:00 Marseille complete Sanson move

Facebook