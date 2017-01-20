Germany to bid for Euro 2024

Germany is to bid to host the European Championship in 2024, the German Football Association (DFB) has announced.
The DFB hopes to stage the event across 10 stadiums, with the chosen venues to be announced in September this year.
A declaration of interest will be submitted to UEFA by March 3, with a decision over the host nation due in September 2018.
DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: "The European Championship in 2024 can be an important flagship project for the whole of German football.
"We will submit a first-class bid, paying very careful attention to ensuring that we select the 10 prospective host cities in a transparent and logical process.
"We have the infrastructure in Germany and we have the knowhow to set up an economically and ecologically sound Euros."
The 2020 tournament is being held in cities across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.
Germany previously hosted the Euros in 1988 and last welcomed a major tournament for the 2006 World Cup.
