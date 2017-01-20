´Equating Messi with anyone else is like comparing a policeman with Batman´ - Sampaoli

Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli said trying to compare Barcelona's Lionel Messi to the rest is like comparing a policeman with fictional superhero Batman.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Barca's all-time leading goalscorer, Messi is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The 29-year-old is often compared with past greats Pele and Diego Maradona, as he continues to go head-to-head against Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo for modern day supremacy.

Sampaoli, however, insisted it is a waste of time trying to measure fellow Argentinian Messi against others.

"Equating Messi with anyone else is like comparing a police man with Batman," Sampaoli told BeIN Sports.

Messi, who lost out to Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or and The FIFA Men's Player, tops LaLiga's goalscoring charts this season with 14.

The Argentina international has scored 27 goals in all competitions.