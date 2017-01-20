Di Maria committed to PSG amid reported CSL interest

Angel Di Maria has no intention of departing Paris Saint-Germain to become the latest high-profile name to join the lucrative Chinese Super League.

The Argentina international enjoyed a fine debut campaign at Parc des Princes, but has struggled to hit those same standards in Ligue 1 this season.

Consequently, Di Maria is the subject of reported interest from China, with the likes of Axel Witsel, Carlos Tevez and Oscar among those to have made big-money moves to the CSL in January.

However, Di Maria remains focused on fulfilling his goals in the French capital, including winning the Champions League with PSG.

"I am very happy here and I have two years of my contract left," the 28-year-old told ESPN.

"My family is happy here. There have been rumours, of course, but this is the first chance I have had to address the subject. But I am happy here and I will stay here until the end of my contract.

"Everybody has their own different way of thinking. People can have the desire to go and play in China. It is obvious that with the amounts of money on offer that some people can be attracted to that.

"However, not in my case, I prefer to stay here, be happy and reach the objective I set for myself, to come to Paris and win the Champions League."