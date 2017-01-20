Depay could face Marseille as Lyon boss Genesio hails winger´s ´big motivation´

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio says Memphis Depay could make his debut against Marseille on Sunday if his move from Manchester United is finalised promptly.

The Netherlands international is expected to join the Ligue 1 side for a reported fee of around €25million, with club president Jean-Michel Aulas confirming on Friday that a deal was imminent.

Depay has started only one match this season - in the EFL Cup against Northampton Town in September - and has not made a Premier League appearance since October, having failed to force his way into Jose Mourinho's plans at Old Trafford.

Genesio, however, says he could be involved in Sunday's match at Parc Olympique Lyonnais if he is able to complete his transfer and train with the team over the next 24 hours.

Asked if he could appear against Marseille, Genesio told a news conference: "We'll see. If the contract is signed during the day and he can train with us..."

Genesio went on to praise Depay's determination to relaunch his career after a difficult spell in England.

"He has a great desire to revive himself. I've sensed a big motivation on his part," he said.

"He's a player with huge talent, he's very young. I know he can help us improve.

"He can do different things with speed and technique. He can be a real plus for the team. His arrival is generating a positive feeling in the dressing-room."