Conte: Ake is ready to help Chelsea´s title bid

Nathan Ake has a part to play in Chelsea's bid for the Premier League title, according to manager Antonio Conte.

Defender Ake was recalled from a loan spell at Bournemouth this month after impressing as part of Eddie Howe's squad.

And Conte insists the Dutchman has not been recalled in a bid to cash in on his strong performances during the January transfer window.

Instead, the Italian believes the versatile Ake will be a valuable addition as he looks to maintain Chelsea's position at top of the table.

"Nathan Ake came back with us because I evaluated his situation and our situation and he is a good reinforcement," Conte told a news conference.

"Ake is a player who can play in different positions. I think he has improved a lot and now he is ready to play with Chelsea and help us.

"This is the second week he has been with us and he is starting to go into our idea of football. I'm pleased to have him."

Chelsea face strugglers Hull City in the Premier League on Sunday.