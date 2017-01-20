Article

Stoke complete £12million Berahino signing

20 January 2017 21:37

Stoke City have completed the signing of West Brom striker Saido Berahino for a fee of £12million.

West Brom released a statement on Friday confirming that a deal had been agreed with their Premier League rivals and Stoke have now finalised the transfer.

Berahino has long-since been a transfer target for Mark Hughes and the Stoke boss finally has his man, with the 23-year-old signing a five-and-a-half-year deal at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's official website: "It's no secret that we have been looking to bring Saido to the club for a long time and to suggest that we are pleased to have finally concluded the deal is an understatement.

"We've signed a young English striker who has already proven his ability in the Premier League.

"After a frustrating period he's now desperately keen to reignite his career and we look forward to seeing him do that with us." 

Berahino has become a peripheral figure at The Hawthorns this season and concerns over his fitness and attitude have seen him make just five appearances in all competitions this term.

The former England Under-21 international has not played for West Brom since September and on two occasions he was sent to training camps in France in a bid to boost his fitness.

Tottenham had previously been interested in a move for Berahino, but a move to White Hart Lane failed to materialise.

Berahino scored 20 goals in 45 appearances during a breakout 2014-15 campaign, but he has thus far failed to recapture that form.

