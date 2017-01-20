Stoke City have completed the signing of West Brom striker Saido Berahino for a fee of £12million.
West Brom released a statement on Friday confirming that a deal had been agreed with their Premier League rivals and Stoke have now finalised the transfer.
Berahino has long-since been a transfer target for Mark Hughes and the Stoke boss finally has his man, with the 23-year-old signing a five-and-a-half-year deal at the bet365 Stadium.
Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's official website: "It's no secret that we have been looking to bring Saido to the club for a long time and to suggest that we are pleased to have finally concluded the deal is an understatement.
"We've signed a young English striker who has already proven his ability in the Premier League.
"After a frustrating period he's now desperately keen to reignite his career and we look forward to seeing him do that with us."
#SCFC have completed the £12m signing of @SBerahino from @WBA#WelcomeSaido pic.twitter.com/Uq6iGGuXwT— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 20, 2017
Berahino has become a peripheral figure at The Hawthorns this season and concerns over his fitness and attitude have seen him make just five appearances in all competitions this term.
The former England Under-21 international has not played for West Brom since September and on two occasions he was sent to training camps in France in a bid to boost his fitness.
Tottenham had previously been interested in a move for Berahino, but a move to White Hart Lane failed to materialise.
Berahino scored 20 goals in 45 appearances during a breakout 2014-15 campaign, but he has thus far failed to recapture that form.
|Freiburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski to the rescue with late winner
|Fonte completes £8million West Ham switch
|Morocco 3 Togo 1: Renard´s men back on track with comeback victory
|Stoke complete £12million Berahino signing
|Egypt v Uganda: Pressure on Pharaohs to kickstart campaign
|Aspas responds to alleged Ramos spit
|Stoke agree Berahino deal with West Brom
|AC Milan complete Deulofeu loan signing
|Gerrard returns to Liverpool as academy coach
|Ivory Coast 2 DR Congo 2: Serey Die rescues point but holders still in trouble
|Di Maria committed to PSG amid reported CSL interest
|Sanchez a role model - Xhaka
|Tuchel trusts Schurrle to fill Aubameyang void
|Ghana v Mali: Rahman injury poses a problem for Grant
|Depay not holding Manchester United grudge
|I love watching them - Guardiola a huge fan of Pochettino and Tottenham
|Klopp: I could kick Mane in the... lower back
|Conte: Ake is ready to help Chelsea´s title bid
|Allardyce provides Evra, Van Aanholt and Jenknson updates
|Guardiola looks beyond beleaguered Bravo for City woes
|Begovic could leave Chelsea - Conte
|PSG still on the hunt for striker, says Emery
|Mourinho: Valencia the best right-back in football
|Mourinho on Young to China talk: He hasn´t told me anything!
|Costa wants to stay at Chelsea, reveals Conte
|´I played worse sometimes´ - Zidane defends Ronaldo from critics
|Injured Iniesta to miss Eibar clash
|Mourinho open to Depay return
|Lyon confirm Depay arrival
|Germany to bid for Euro 2024
|Sydney FC 2 Adelaide United 0: Two goals in three minutes extend lead
|Depay could face Marseille as Lyon boss Genesio hails winger´s ´big motivation´
|Hull loan Elabdellaoui from Olympiacos
|AC Milan make final offer for Deulofeu
|Hughes ´wouldn´t encourage´ Bojan bids
|Worker dies at World Cup stadium in Qatar
|West Brom sign Livermore
|Lyon president Aulas: Depay deal imminent
|Aubameyang: I could leave Dortmund, but I´d never join Bayern
|´Equating Messi with anyone else is like comparing a policeman with Batman´ - Sampaoli
|It will take years to build football culture, Wenger warns CSL
|´Worried´ Rakitic wants Barca renewal
|Inter not signing Messi - Moratti
|Luis Enrique hails Barca defence after ending Anoeta curse
|´He is made of different stuff´ - Spalletti hails Nainggolan after wondergoal
|Tottenham´s Janssen turned down Galatasaray move, agent claims
|Did Carroll´s wondergoal give the West Ham striker whiplash?
|Iniesta suffers calf injury
|Swansea situation not ´hopeless´, says Clement
|Real Sociedad 0 Barcelona 1: Neymar ends Anoeta curse
|´Immeasurable bulls**t´ - Ligue 1 coach destroys Van Basten´s offside plan
|Simeone praises Atletico´s precision in Copa Del Rey win
|Fonte situation difficult for Southampton - Puel
|´Some of the best football in the UK´ - Watford´s Mazzarri hails Bournemouth
|Senegal 2 Zimbabwe 0: Cisse´s men charge into quarter-finals
|Rivaldo backs Luis Enrique to deliver more Barca success
|Atletico Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Routine win earns quarter-final lead
|Jesus will make Premier League history - Rivaldo
|Adebayor: Arsenal are just Ozil and Sanchez
|Algeria 1 Tunisia 2: Favourites on brink of elimination
|Bayern keen to seal Coman deal as Rummenigge cools Gnabry interest
|Pochettino has done his homework on Jesus as Spurs look to march on
|Scrap offside? Premier League managers give Van Basten´s plans a cool reception
|Coman ready for Bayern comeback, confirms Ancelotti
|Pochettino upbeat despite six weeks out for Vertonghen, Lamela still a mystery
|Cerezo defiant over Griezmann amid talk of Manchester United agreement
|Robinho named in Brazil squad for Chapecoense fundraiser
|Davies and Lookman aren´t the big men of Everton, warns Koeman
|Ivory Coast v DR Congo: Dussyer demands champions show true strength
|Replacing Robben and Ribery not easy - Hitzfeld
|Yeray back in Athletic training after successful cancer surgery
|Karanka targeting more Boro deals after Bamford swoop
|Cavani: I am the ultimate finisher
|Morocco v Togo: El Ahmadi hungry for success
|Ancelotti denies Verratti approach
|A-League Review: Cahill double sees Melbourne City sink Mariners
|Manchester United very happy with Shaw, insists agent
|Mertesacker extends Arsenal deal
|Boost for Arsenal as key quartet returns to training
|Will Jesus save Manchester City´s title bid? Guardiola´s new striker in Opta numbers
|Tevez mobbed after touching down in Shanghai
|Payet exit not inevitable - Bilic
|Wenger: Arsenal don´t need Payet
|Jesus wants Manchester City titles
|Orsolini arrives for Juventus medical
|Rivaldo backs Coutinho to join Neymar at Barcelona
|No danger of Messi leaving Barcelona, says father
|Augusto: I convinced Oscar to come to China
|Madrid-bound Maradona visits Napoli training
|Sevilla in no rush over Sampaoli talks despite Barcelona links
|Cafu: Resurgent Brazil can challenge world´s best
|Klopp thrilled with Coutinho
|Manchester United replace Real Madrid as world´s richest club
|Madrid squad annoyed by defeats - Zidane wants more energy after latest loss
|Casemiro rues more misery for Madrid against Celta
|´Job done, let´s go home´ - Klopp happy to avoid extra time with narrow Plymouth win
|FA Cup Review: Southampton leave it late to beat Norwich
|Real Madrid 1 Celta Vigo 2: Aspas and Jonny extend Madrid winless run
|Plymouth Argyle 0 Liverpool 1: Rare Lucas goal sees Klopp´s men through
|Manchester City in La La Land as Schalke toil underground
|Cameroon 2 Guinea-Bissau 1: Ngadeu-Ngadjui completes comeback to send Broos´ men top
|Monaco confirm signing of Ajax teenager Antonucci
|Manchester United´s interest in Griezmann is unsurprising - Simeone
|Bamford ends spell in Chelsea wilderness with Boro return
|Louis the great - Luis Enrique explains his and Barca´s debt to Van Gaal
|Gabon 1 Burkina Faso 1: Spot-on Aubameyang makes his point
|PSG send Ikone on loan to Montpellier
|Senegal v Zimbabwe: Cisse wants to live up to favourites tag
|Ghana´s Rahman leaves AFCON with knee injury
|Algeria v Tunisia: Mahrez demands improvement in crucial Group B clash
|Dortmund forward Dembele hits out at Bundesliga refereeing
|Robben hopes Alonso stays at Bayern amid retirement rumours
|Asian champions Jeonbuk banned from 2017 Champions League
|Rakitic still an important player for Barcelona - Luis Enrique
|Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson
|Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp
|Messi never gave Coach interview, claims father
|Gotze questions critics but admits to falling short of expecations
|´Conte can have our title´ - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League
|Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer
|Liverpool sell Ilori to Reading
|Potential victims in football abuse probe surpasses 500
|Bonaventura signs new AC Milan contract
|Messi: Ronaldo has achieved great things
|Koscielny: Wenger has built men at Arsenal
|Messi vows to stay at Barcelona ´for as long as they want me´
|Cafu adamant Neymar will become world´s best
|I´m just taking a sabbatical - Van Gaal denies he´s retired
|Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he´s not a United flop
|Samper ignored Wenger as Barca midfielder rejected Arsenal
|Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter
|Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links
|Klopp seeks legal advice over Matip
|Marseille complete Sanson move