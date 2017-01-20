Lyon confirm Depay arrival

Lyon have announced that Memphis Depay will be presented as a new player on Friday following the completion of his transfer from Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has agreed to join the Ligue 1 outfit after a transfer fee that could reportedly rise to as much as €25million was accepted by United.

"Memphis Depay will be officially presented at 14:45 [local time]," Lyon said in a statement. "The new Lyon player will be accompanied by president Jean-Michel Aulas and coach Bruno Genesio."

The 22-year-old, who took to Twitter to thank United fans and captain Wayne Rooney for their support during his time in the Premier League, has signed a contract that includes a buy-back option for Jose Mourinho's side.

"It is easier for me, and he deserves me to say, that he was a fantastic professional," Mourinho said on Friday. "If someone thinks he was not great they are totally wrong.

"He is a kid that respected everyone, worked hard and was frustrated because he did not have many chances - I only have good things to say about him."

Having confirmed the buy-back clause, Mourinho added: "He didn't succeed in his 18 months but he's very young so I think it's important for the club to complete control of this talent and we all wish he plays very, very well at Lyon and why not to come back because everyone here likes him."

Présentation de @Memphis à 14h45 au Groupama OL Training Center, en compagnie de Jean-Michel Aulas et Bruno Genesio.

@OLTV_officiel pic.twitter.com/VUg7Z55bsC — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 20, 2017

Depay joined United from PSV in June 2015 but failed to live up to the high expectations at Old Trafford.

He quickly lost his starting berth under Louis van Gaal last term and only sparingly featured this campaign following the arrival of Mourinho.

The 22-year-old made just four Premier League appearances for United in 2016-17 and has therefore been allowed to move on.

He was previously linked with a move to Everton but will now be looking to relaunch his career at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Speaking on Friday, Genesio said he was impressed by Depay's determination to recapture the form with which he lit up the Eredivisie before moving to England.

"He has a great desire to revive himself. I've sensed a big motivation on his part," he said, having confirmed that Depay could make his debut against Marseille on Sunday.

"He's a player with huge talent, he's very young. I know he can help us improve.

"He can do different things with speed and technique. He can be a real plus for the team. His arrival is generating a positive feeling in the dressing-room."

Lyon sit fourth in the Ligue 1 table with 34 points from 19 games, trailing leaders Monaco by 11 points, although they have a game in hand.