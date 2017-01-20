Begovic could leave Chelsea - Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could reluctantly allow goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Begovic has served as a back-up keeper at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Stoke City in 2015, with Thibaut Courtois having established himself as the club's first choice.

Reports on Friday suggested Bournemouth had seen a £10million bid for the Bosnia-Herzegovina international turned down.

But, while Conte concedes he would prefer Begovic to remain at the club, he also says an offer is still under consideration.

"I want to say Asmir is an important player on and off the pitch. He knows this," Conte told a news conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Hull City.

"There is this offer. Me and the club we are evaluating this offer.

"But it is important to find the right solution for the club and for me. Before he goes away it is important to find the right solution.

"The club and the player know my position that, for me, Asmir is an important player."

Asked whether third-choice goalkeeper Eduardo was ready to fill Begovic's place on the bench, Conte added: "Eduardo is a great buy for us and he arrived as a third goalkeeper for this season.

"I am very happy for him because Eduardo is working very well, helping me, helping Thibaut and Asmir a lot. I am pleased with his commitment."