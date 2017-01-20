AC Milan pull Deulofeu Tweet amid reports deal not yet complete

AC Milan have pulled a Tweet claiming that a loan deal for Gerard Deulofeu has been completed amid reports Everton have yet to sanction the move.

Deulofeu has been linked with a temporary move to San Siro throughout the January transfer window and Milan took to social media on Friday stating that a move had been agreed.

A post on Twitter read: "@gerardeulofeu joins #ACMilan on a loan deal until 30/06/2017 #welcomeDeulofeu."

However, the Serie A club have since deleted the post and reports in the English media suggest that Everton have not agreed to let the winger move to Italy.

Deulofeu has found his playing time limited since Ronald Koeman replaced Roberto Martinez as manager in June, with the Spaniard making just four Premier League starts this term.

That prompted talk of a switch to Milan, although it has been reported the Rossoneri were reluctant to pay a fee to loan him.