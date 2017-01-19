Will Jesus save Manchester City´s title bid? Guardiola´s new striker in Opta numbers

Great anticipation surrounds Gabriel Jesus' first appearance for Manchester City, after the teenager's signing was finally rubber-stamped on Thursday.

City have fallen 10 points off the pace in the Premier League title race ahead of Saturday's home match with Tottenham, which could see Jesus make his debut.

In 2016 he helped end Brazil's long wait for a first Olympic gold in men's football, earned his first senior international cap and won the Campeonato Brasileiro with Palmeiras.

All of that came after City had decided to shell out a reported £27million fee to sign him in August, tying Jesus down to a deal running until June 2021.

The striker remained in Brazil until December, and, with the help of Opta data, we take a look at his career to date.

16 – The number of Brasileiro goals Jesus scored after making his debut in May 2015, 12 of which came in the title-winning 2016 campaign.

5 – Since Jesus first appeared in the Brazilian top flight, only five players have scored more goals in the competition than him.

53 – Palmeiras won 53 per cent of their top-flight fixtures in which Jesus appeared, compared to a victory percentage of 48 in 29 games without him.

150.8 – On average, Jesus was involved in one goal, either scoring or assisting, every 150.8 minutes during his Brasileiro career.

4 – No Brazilian player scored more goals than Jesus in the 2016 Copa Libertadores.

85.8 – Of the 20 players to score four or more goals in last year's Libertadores, Jesus was one of just six to score them at a rate better than one every 90 minutes.

5 – In just six appearances for Brazil's senior team since his debut in September, Jesus has scored five goals.

Gabriel Jesus #mcfc pic.twitter.com/3tdWzZg38y — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 16, 2016

10 – The 19-year-old could become the 10th Brazilian to play for Manchester City in the Premier League. A single appearance would see him equal the number of outings made by Glauber.

65 – Jesus will also follow in the footsteps of 64 other Brazilians to have plied their trade in the Premier League when he makes his City debut.