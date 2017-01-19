Related

Article

Wenger: Arsenal don´t need Payet

19 January 2017 11:11

Arsenal do not need to sign Dimitri Payet and are unlikely to make any major moves in the remaining days of the transfer window, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

The France international has refused to play as he attempts to engineer a departure from West Ham, with former club Marseille the favourites to sign him this month.

Wenger has plenty of admiration for the player but insists that, with Danny Welbeck returning from injury, Arsenal have no real need for reinforcements in attack before the window closes.

"I expect it to be a very quiet period because we have Welbeck coming back now. We are very strong, we have many players [in the squad] who can come in," he said ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

"Overall I don't expect to do anything special.

"I don't need Payet because we have so many creative players. I rate Payet, of course, but it's not an area where we're looking for something.

"We have many players who can play in this position. You're interested in the quality of the player, but there has to be a need as well."

While the chances of players coming to Emirates Stadium are slim, Wenger did confirm that full-back Carl Jenkinson could complete a move to Crystal Palace if he agrees personal terms with Sam Allardyce's side.

"It's a possibility, yes, but it's not finalised," he said. "It's basically down to him now to find an agreement with them."

Wenger says Jenkinson's impending exit is unlikely to see Mathieu Debuchy return to the first-team fold, adding: "Not really because recently we've played Gabriel and I'm very happy with Gabriel in this position."

The 67-year-old also confirmed the Gunners have taken up the option to extend captain Per Mertesacker's contract by another year and that the centre-back is likely to return to action next month following a knee injury.

"It's an option we've taken on Per Mertesacker. He's back in training, not with the squad, but he's maybe two weeks away now," he added.

"We have a number of games and it's important to have our experienced players back. We're in the moment of truth now. We have five months to go and we need all our experienced players back in the squad."

Sponsored links

Thursday 19 January

13:06 Manchester United very happy with Shaw, insists agent
12:58 Mertesacker extends Arsenal deal
12:22 Boost for Arsenal as key quartet returns to training
12:16 Will Jesus save Manchester City´s title bid? Guardiola´s new striker in Opta numbers
12:03 Tevez mobbed after touching down in Shanghai
11:49 Payet exit not inevitable - Bilic
11:11 Wenger: Arsenal don´t need Payet
11:01 Jesus wants Manchester City titles
10:49 Orsolini arrives for Juventus medical
10:24 Rivaldo backs Coutinho to join Neymar at Barcelona
09:30 No danger of Messi leaving Barcelona, says father
06:41 Augusto: I convinced Oscar to come to China
04:06 Madrid-bound Maradona visits Napoli training
03:46 Sevilla in no rush over Sampaoli talks despite Barcelona links
02:45 Cafu: Resurgent Brazil can challenge world´s best
01:45 Klopp thrilled with Coutinho
01:01 Manchester United replace Real Madrid as world´s richest club
00:41 Madrid squad annoyed by defeats - Zidane wants more energy after latest loss
00:13 Casemiro rues more misery for Madrid against Celta
00:04 ´Job done, let´s go home´ - Klopp happy to avoid extra time with narrow Plymouth win

Wednesday 18 January

23:30 FA Cup Review: Southampton leave it late to beat Norwich
23:19 Real Madrid 1 Celta Vigo 2: Aspas and Jonny extend Madrid winless run
22:43 Plymouth Argyle 0 Liverpool 1: Rare Lucas goal sees Klopp´s men through
22:19 Manchester City in La La Land as Schalke toil underground
22:07 Cameroon 2 Guinea-Bissau 1: Ngadeu-Ngadjui completes comeback to send Broos´ men top
21:14 Monaco confirm signing of Ajax teenager Antonucci
20:26 Manchester United´s interest in Griezmann is unsurprising - Simeone
19:35 Bamford ends spell in Chelsea wilderness with Boro return
19:14 Louis the great - Luis Enrique explains his and Barca´s debt to Van Gaal
18:54 Gabon 1 Burkina Faso 1: Spot-on Aubameyang makes his point
18:31 PSG send Ikone on loan to Montpellier
18:16 Senegal v Zimbabwe: Cisse wants to live up to favourites tag
18:12 Ghana´s Rahman leaves AFCON with knee injury
16:53 Algeria v Tunisia: Mahrez demands improvement in crucial Group B clash
16:48 Dortmund forward Dembele hits out at Bundesliga refereeing
15:34 Robben hopes Alonso stays at Bayern amid retirement rumours
15:20 Asian champions Jeonbuk banned from 2017 Champions League
15:00 Rakitic still an important player for Barcelona - Luis Enrique
14:18 Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson
14:17 Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp
14:08 Messi never gave Coach interview, claims father
13:24 Gotze questions critics but admits to falling short of expecations
12:59 ´Conte can have our title´ - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League
12:11 Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer
11:47 Liverpool sell Ilori to Reading
10:55 Potential victims in football abuse probe surpasses 500
10:53 Bonaventura signs new AC Milan contract
10:17 Messi: Ronaldo has achieved great things
09:55 Koscielny: Wenger has built men at Arsenal
09:01 Messi vows to stay at Barcelona ´for as long as they want me´
08:38 Cafu adamant Neymar will become world´s best
06:58 I´m just taking a sabbatical - Van Gaal denies he´s retired
06:30 Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he´s not a United flop
03:41 Samper ignored Wenger as Barca midfielder rejected Arsenal
03:07 Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter
02:11 Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links
02:07 Klopp seeks legal advice over Matip
01:00 Marseille complete Sanson move

Tuesday 17 January

23:45 Inter 3 Bologna 2: Candreva prevents remarkable turnaround in Coppa Italia thriller
23:31 FA Cup Review: Non-league Lincoln stun Ipswich, Burnley and Palace through
23:21 Gabon v Burkina Faso: Aubameyang says hosts have learned from Guinea-Bissau setback
22:12 Mali 0 Egypt 0: El-Hadary makes history in stalemate
21:21 El-Hadary oldest AFCON player ever - 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper makes history
20:47 Reus and Gotze on target but Bender injured in Dortmund win
20:14 Toure shunning lavish China interest to stay at City, says Seluk
19:58 Rahman´s AFCON in the balance, says Ghana boss Grant
19:49 Just 14 goals conceded and nine clean sheets - How Vertonghen blow could impact Tottenham
19:00 Ghana 1 Uganda 0: Andre Ayew hands Black Stars nervy victory
18:45 Swansea snap up Carroll and Olsson in double swoop
18:23 All is forgiven? - Costa trains with full Chelsea squad after reported Conte bust-up
18:22 I would throw myself off a bridge for Luis Enrique - Rakitic dismisses Barca rift rumours
17:52 Was Juventus´ new logo inspired by tennis star?
17:21 Smooth sailing for Liverpool in Plymouth? Klopp expects tough test
17:11 Demichelis re-joins Malaga until end of season
17:00 Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau: Broos urges new heroes to emerge
16:00 Boxing champ hits Carragher with Chinese Super League comeback prank
15:15 Zidane backs Navas and defends Benzema as Madrid aim to bounce back
14:55 Deportivo bring in Kakuta from Hebei after CSL rule changes
14:54 Matip could miss eight games without doing anything wrong - Klopp
14:39 United trigger Valencia´s contract extension
14:31 Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid´s Copa squad
14:07 FA fine Sagna for Instagram post
13:30 Nedved does not foresee more January business for Juventus
12:34 Rafinha injury blow for Barcelona
12:22 Villas-Boas fumes at CSL foreign player crackdown
11:44 Ibrahimovic invaluable to Manchester United youngsters - Rashford
11:25 Robben rejected China move
11:15 A-League review: Phoenix rise to the occasion to end Victory´s streak
10:34 Van Gaal slams English media over treatment at Manchester United
10:00 Mignolet: Liverpool in better position to win title than in 2013-14
09:23 Giroud wants Premier League title but understands China temptations
08:32 Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao
08:22 My goal was better than Mkhitaryan´s - Giroud
07:48 Pochettino not interested in Argentina job
07:27 Kane: Tottenham can win Premier League
05:55 Corinthians dreaming of Drogba - Paulo Roberto
05:15 Coutinho calls for Liverpool focus
03:39 Chiellini compares Pogba to LeBron and Bolt
02:47 Maradona to become Napoli ambassador
02:19 Mihajlovic furious after Torino collapse
02:12 Icardi has offers from China - Wanda Nara
01:46 Pogba can cope with pressure - Ibrahimovic
00:33 ´My half-time words will stay in the dressing room´ - Montella annoyed with AC Milan

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 21 +30 52
2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 +29 45
3 Liverpool 21 +25 45
4 Arsenal 21 +26 44
5 Manchester City 21 +15 42
6 Manchester United 21 +12 40
7 Everton 21 +9 33
8 West Bromwich … 21 +0 29
9 Stoke City 21 -6 27
10 Burnley 21 -8 26
11 AFC Bournemouth 21 -7 25
12 West Ham United 21 -9 25
13 Southampton 21 -7 24
14 Watford 21 -13 23
15 Leicester City 21 -10 21
16 Middlesbrough 21 -5 20
17 Crystal Palace 21 -10 16
18 Hull City 21 -25 16
19 Sunderland 21 -20 15
20 Swansea City 21 -26 15

Facebook