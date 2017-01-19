Related

Article

Swansea situation not ´hopeless´, says Clement

19 January 2017 23:32

Paul Clement believes Swansea City's Premier League situation is not "hopeless" and he plans to work right up to the transfer deadline to improve his squad.

Luciano Narsingh, Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll have already been signed by Swansea as Clement looks to steer the club away from the bottom of the table.

Clement, who refused to discuss reported interest in Arouna Kone of Everton and Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa, also stated that he wants to keep Wayne Routledge and Federico Fernandez with more incomings likely at the Liberty Stadium. 

"It does not look hopeless, one [point] behind the team outside the relegation zone and not far behind the teams just above that as well," Clement said ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Liverpool.

"That can change very quickly. 90-95 percent is thinking about bringing in players now to have an impact. But it would be naive to not think beyond that, just from an economic point of view.

"It is a difficult period now. We are not close [to announcing more signings], but we have targets and we are monitoring that on a daily basis because there is a lot of other things that can affect whether you do those deals or not. It is possible some of those things may run right to the very last days of the window.

"I am using all networks I have built up here and in France, Spain and Germany. You establish lots of relationships in football and the staff I work with here bring their expertise to the table to try and improve.

"Wayne is a good player and I don't see him going anywhere - I want him to stay. And there's no thought of doing anything with Fernandez. I like him. I think he is a good player and he will be staying with us."

Narsingh is a doubt for the trip to Anfield with a calf injury, but Clement confirmed Olsson and Carroll are both in line to feature against in-form Liverpool, with Swansea having taken just three points from their last six league games.

"Tom is a really good footballer," Clement said. "He fits very much with the style we are looking to develop here at Swansea. He has good experience of playing at a high level. He played a lot of games last year.

"Maybe he has not had so many this year, so I think this move comes at the right stage for him to come and play regular football. We are very happy to have him and Martin is someone I worked with briefly before [at Blackburn Rovers], so I know everything he is about as a footballer and a character.

"He has experience of this level and the one below, as well as international football, and I think he is a good addition. I think these players are going to improve us, absolutely."

Swansea play Southampton in the Premier League on January 31 - the day the transfer window closes - and Clement accepted it will be tricky to juggle overseeing a match with completing signings.

"I might have to send a team out to play and I will be in an office on the phone," Clement said. "We are preparing for a very important game here against Southampton that day and we could be also very much on the phones doing last minute deals."

Sponsored links

Friday 20 January

00:41 ´He is made of different stuff´ - Spalletti hails Nainggolan after wondergoal
00:08 Tottenham´s Janssen turned down Galatasaray move, agent claims

Thursday 19 January

23:54 Did Carroll´s wondergoal give the West Ham striker whiplash?
23:50 Iniesta suffers calf injury
23:32 Swansea situation not ´hopeless´, says Clement
23:09 Real Sociedad 0 Barcelona 1: Neymar ends Anoeta curse
23:00 ´Immeasurable bulls**t´ - Ligue 1 coach destroys Van Basten´s offside plan
22:44 Simeone praises Atletico´s precision in Copa Del Rey win
22:27 Fonte situation difficult for Southampton - Puel
22:12 ´Some of the best football in the UK´ - Watford´s Mazzarri hails Bournemouth
21:55 Senegal 2 Zimbabwe 0: Cisse´s men charge into quarter-finals
21:26 Rivaldo backs Luis Enrique to deliver more Barca success
21:13 Atletico Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Routine win earns quarter-final lead
20:19 Jesus will make Premier League history - Rivaldo
19:20 Adebayor: Arsenal are just Ozil and Sanchez
18:57 Algeria 1 Tunisia 2: Favourites on brink of elimination
18:46 Bayern keen to seal Coman deal as Rummenigge cools Gnabry interest
18:15 Pochettino has done his homework on Jesus as Spurs look to march on
17:09 Scrap offside? Premier League managers give Van Basten´s plans a cool reception
16:51 Coman ready for Bayern comeback, confirms Ancelotti
16:49 Pochettino upbeat despite six weeks out for Vertonghen, Lamela still a mystery
16:30 Cerezo defiant over Griezmann amid talk of Manchester United agreement
16:19 Robinho named in Brazil squad for Chapecoense fundraiser
16:01 Davies and Lookman aren´t the big men of Everton, warns Koeman
15:44 Ivory Coast v DR Congo: Dussyer demands champions show true strength
15:15 Replacing Robben and Ribery not easy - Hitzfeld
15:00 Yeray back in Athletic training after successful cancer surgery
14:31 Karanka targeting more Boro deals after Bamford swoop
14:29 Cavani: I am the ultimate finisher
14:06 Morocco v Togo: El Ahmadi hungry for success
13:39 Ancelotti denies Verratti approach
13:23 A-League Review: Cahill double sees Melbourne City sink Mariners
13:06 Manchester United very happy with Shaw, insists agent
12:58 Mertesacker extends Arsenal deal
12:22 Boost for Arsenal as key quartet returns to training
12:16 Will Jesus save Manchester City´s title bid? Guardiola´s new striker in Opta numbers
12:03 Tevez mobbed after touching down in Shanghai
11:49 Payet exit not inevitable - Bilic
11:11 Wenger: Arsenal don´t need Payet
11:01 Jesus wants Manchester City titles
10:49 Orsolini arrives for Juventus medical
10:24 Rivaldo backs Coutinho to join Neymar at Barcelona
09:30 No danger of Messi leaving Barcelona, says father
06:41 Augusto: I convinced Oscar to come to China
04:06 Madrid-bound Maradona visits Napoli training
03:46 Sevilla in no rush over Sampaoli talks despite Barcelona links
02:45 Cafu: Resurgent Brazil can challenge world´s best
01:45 Klopp thrilled with Coutinho
01:01 Manchester United replace Real Madrid as world´s richest club
00:41 Madrid squad annoyed by defeats - Zidane wants more energy after latest loss
00:13 Casemiro rues more misery for Madrid against Celta
00:04 ´Job done, let´s go home´ - Klopp happy to avoid extra time with narrow Plymouth win

Wednesday 18 January

23:30 FA Cup Review: Southampton leave it late to beat Norwich
23:19 Real Madrid 1 Celta Vigo 2: Aspas and Jonny extend Madrid winless run
22:43 Plymouth Argyle 0 Liverpool 1: Rare Lucas goal sees Klopp´s men through
22:19 Manchester City in La La Land as Schalke toil underground
22:07 Cameroon 2 Guinea-Bissau 1: Ngadeu-Ngadjui completes comeback to send Broos´ men top
21:14 Monaco confirm signing of Ajax teenager Antonucci
20:26 Manchester United´s interest in Griezmann is unsurprising - Simeone
19:35 Bamford ends spell in Chelsea wilderness with Boro return
19:14 Louis the great - Luis Enrique explains his and Barca´s debt to Van Gaal
18:54 Gabon 1 Burkina Faso 1: Spot-on Aubameyang makes his point
18:31 PSG send Ikone on loan to Montpellier
18:16 Senegal v Zimbabwe: Cisse wants to live up to favourites tag
18:12 Ghana´s Rahman leaves AFCON with knee injury
16:53 Algeria v Tunisia: Mahrez demands improvement in crucial Group B clash
16:48 Dortmund forward Dembele hits out at Bundesliga refereeing
15:34 Robben hopes Alonso stays at Bayern amid retirement rumours
15:20 Asian champions Jeonbuk banned from 2017 Champions League
15:00 Rakitic still an important player for Barcelona - Luis Enrique
14:18 Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson
14:17 Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp
14:08 Messi never gave Coach interview, claims father
13:24 Gotze questions critics but admits to falling short of expecations
12:59 ´Conte can have our title´ - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League
12:11 Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer
11:47 Liverpool sell Ilori to Reading
10:55 Potential victims in football abuse probe surpasses 500
10:53 Bonaventura signs new AC Milan contract
10:17 Messi: Ronaldo has achieved great things
09:55 Koscielny: Wenger has built men at Arsenal
09:01 Messi vows to stay at Barcelona ´for as long as they want me´
08:38 Cafu adamant Neymar will become world´s best
06:58 I´m just taking a sabbatical - Van Gaal denies he´s retired
06:30 Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he´s not a United flop
03:41 Samper ignored Wenger as Barca midfielder rejected Arsenal
03:07 Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter
02:11 Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links
02:07 Klopp seeks legal advice over Matip
01:00 Marseille complete Sanson move

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 21 +30 52
2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 +29 45
3 Liverpool 21 +25 45
4 Arsenal 21 +26 44
5 Manchester City 21 +15 42

Facebook