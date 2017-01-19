Sevilla in no rush over Sampaoli talks despite Barcelona links

Sevilla sporting director Monchi insists it is too early to discuss a contract extension for coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Sampaoli's men are shaping as potential LaLiga title contenders, sitting just a point behind leaders Real Madrid.

The Argentinian is under contract until 2018, but has been linked as a potential replacement for Luis Enrique at Barcelona.

Monchi, himself linked with a move away from Sevilla, said there was no rush to enter talks with Sampaoli.

"He is happy, satisfied, excited," he told Radio Marca.

"He feels wanted and identifies with the way football is here and I think that's what concerns us.

"The future is so far away and it's not convenient to get too distracted."

Sampaoli's side beat Real Madrid in their most recent league outing and visit Osasuna on Sunday.