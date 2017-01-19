Robinho named in Brazil squad for Chapecoense fundraiser

Robinho has been named in Brazil's squad for their friendly with Colombia to raise money for the families of the Chapecoense air crash victims.

Brazil take on Colombia next Wednesday at Estadio Nilton Santos, with the proceeds of the contest going to the relatives of the Chapecoense players and staff who lost their lives when the team's plane crashed in Cerro Gordo, killing 71 people, en route to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final with Atletico Nacional in Medellin.

And former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan forward Robinho - who now plays his club football for Atletico Mineiro - has been selected in a squad made up of players from Brazil's domestic league.

Seven Atletico Nacional players have been included in the Colombia squad for the game, including Miguel Borja - who was top scorer in the Copa Sudamericana with six goals.

Chapecoense will play their first game since the disaster a day later, hosting Joinville in the Primeira Liga.

Nineteen Chapecoense first-team players were killed in the crash, along with coach Caio Junior. The club received an outpouring of support in the aftermath and has received a number of players on loan from the likes of Palmeiras, Cruzeiro and Flamengo.