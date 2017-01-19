Rivaldo backs Luis Enrique to deliver more Barca success

Luis Enrique will prove his critics wrong and lead Barcelona to further success this season, says former team-mate Rivaldo.

Despite winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey in both of his first two seasons in charge at Camp Nou and claiming the UEFA Champions League to complete a treble in 2014-15, Luis Enrique's future remains in doubt.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign and he has refused to commit his future to the Catalan giants.

With Barca trailing fierce rivals Real Madrid in the league this season, the 46-year-old has been criticised by some for his managerial style.

Rivaldo remains a big fan, though, and is confident Luis Enrique will stay and deliver further silverware for the Blaugrana.

"For those who are coach of Barcelona this pressure is normal," said the Brazilian, who was speaking at Betfair's #MagicOfBarca campaign.

"It's a great club that always needs to get titles. And I believe that for what he did last year, he was Spanish champion, Copa del Rey champion.

"In my opinion, he is a great coach. But this pressure will always exist. And I believe that all these things that are [being spoken about], will not happen, because the team is well, is in the Champions League, is in the Copa, is in the championship.

"They are right behind Real Madrid. And I believe, as there are still many games left, that they can be champions again.

"I hope he stays in Barcelona because, for me, besides being a great person, he is a great professional and I believe he will continue... and the fans and the press who are criticizing him, in the end they will applaud Luis Enrique."