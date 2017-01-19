Morocco v Togo: El Ahmadi hungry for success

Karim El Ahmadi is desperate for Africa Cup of Nations success and hopes Morocco can bounce back from their opening defeat at the hands of DR Congo when they take on Togo on Friday.
Herve Renard's men were among the favourites heading into the tournament, but disappointed in their Group C opener as DR Congo proved to be too strong.
They desperately need a win against Togo to keep their chances of reaching the knockout stages alive and El Ahmadi has stressed they must act as a team and adapt if they are to succeed.
"I want to achieve something with Morocco. That is my goal and what the entire team wants," El Ahmadi told NOS.
"We are all hungry for success. It is about time.
"I think we are among the favourites, in particular when you look at our individual quality. But a lot of things play a role at the Africa Cup of Nations. It is going to be very tough.
"You have to be strong as a team. We have a lot of individual talent, but you face bad pitches and physically strong opponents at the AFCON. We have to adapt."
Whereas Morocco disappointed on matchday one, Togo impressed as they held champions Ivory Coast to a scoreless draw.
Captained by veteran striker Emmanuel Adebayor, they put in a solid shift at the back and looked dangerous on the counter-attack.
Adebayor is hoping to build on that performance versus the Atlas Lions. A win would put Togo in pole position for a surprise spot in the quarter-finals.
"We have a big chance but have to keep our heads," he told The Guardian. "At 4pm on Monday people at home said we were going to lose 5-0 against Ivory Coast. At 7pm they said we were going to be champions."
PLAYER TO WATCH
Morocco - Mbark Boussoufa
The 32-year-old is one of the most experienced players in Renard's squad and remains a key figure for his country even if he no longer plies his trade in one of Europe's top leagues.
Boussoufa has the ability to open up a game with one moment of individual brilliance, with his dribbles and passing skills a joy to behold if he is on top of his game.
The attacking midfielder was unable to make the difference versus DR Congo and he will be fired up to give a better account of himself against Togo.
Togo - Mathieu Dossevi
Emmanuel Adebayor remains Togo's main man in attack, but Dossevi is prove that there is much more to Claude Le Roy's side than the former Arsenal striker.
The Standard Liege ace impressed in the scoreless draw with Ivory Coast with his clever movement and good runs down the wing, even if he did not manage to find the net.
Dossevi will be hoping to put in another performance versus Morocco, this time managing to add to to his tally for Togo and spring another surprise.
KEY OPTA STATS:
- This is Morocco's 16th AFCON participation; their only title dates back to 1976.
- Meanwhile, this is Togo's eighth AFCON. They have only reached the knockout stages once in their previous seven participations; it was in 2013 when they went out in the quarter-finals.
- Only two of Morocco's 15 shots in their opening defeat against DR Congo (0-1) were on target.
- Togo have won only one of their last 11 games in the tournament (drawing four, losing six). They have also failed to score in seven of their last 11 games at the AFCON.
- Morocco claimed victory in the most recent encounter between these sides (2-1, 2016); Togo had gone five matches unbeaten against them immediately before that run.
|Replacing Robben and Ribery not easy - Hitzfeld
|Yeray back in Athletic training after successful cancer surgery
|Karanka targeting more Boro deals after Bamford swoop
|Cavani: I am the ultimate finisher
|Morocco v Togo: El Ahmadi hungry for success
|Ancelotti denies Verratti approach
|A-League Review: Cahill double sees Melbourne City sink Mariners
|Manchester United very happy with Shaw, insists agent
|Mertesacker extends Arsenal deal
|Boost for Arsenal as key quartet returns to training
|Will Jesus save Manchester City´s title bid? Guardiola´s new striker in Opta numbers
|Tevez mobbed after touching down in Shanghai
|Payet exit not inevitable - Bilic
|Wenger: Arsenal don´t need Payet
|Jesus wants Manchester City titles
|Orsolini arrives for Juventus medical
|Rivaldo backs Coutinho to join Neymar at Barcelona
|No danger of Messi leaving Barcelona, says father
|Augusto: I convinced Oscar to come to China
|Madrid-bound Maradona visits Napoli training
|Sevilla in no rush over Sampaoli talks despite Barcelona links
|Cafu: Resurgent Brazil can challenge world´s best
|Klopp thrilled with Coutinho
|Manchester United replace Real Madrid as world´s richest club
|Madrid squad annoyed by defeats - Zidane wants more energy after latest loss
|Casemiro rues more misery for Madrid against Celta
|´Job done, let´s go home´ - Klopp happy to avoid extra time with narrow Plymouth win
|FA Cup Review: Southampton leave it late to beat Norwich
|Real Madrid 1 Celta Vigo 2: Aspas and Jonny extend Madrid winless run
|Plymouth Argyle 0 Liverpool 1: Rare Lucas goal sees Klopp´s men through
|Manchester City in La La Land as Schalke toil underground
|Cameroon 2 Guinea-Bissau 1: Ngadeu-Ngadjui completes comeback to send Broos´ men top
|Monaco confirm signing of Ajax teenager Antonucci
|Manchester United´s interest in Griezmann is unsurprising - Simeone
|Bamford ends spell in Chelsea wilderness with Boro return
|Louis the great - Luis Enrique explains his and Barca´s debt to Van Gaal
|Gabon 1 Burkina Faso 1: Spot-on Aubameyang makes his point
|PSG send Ikone on loan to Montpellier
|Senegal v Zimbabwe: Cisse wants to live up to favourites tag
|Ghana´s Rahman leaves AFCON with knee injury
|Algeria v Tunisia: Mahrez demands improvement in crucial Group B clash
|Dortmund forward Dembele hits out at Bundesliga refereeing
|Robben hopes Alonso stays at Bayern amid retirement rumours
|Asian champions Jeonbuk banned from 2017 Champions League
|Rakitic still an important player for Barcelona - Luis Enrique
|Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson
|Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp
|Messi never gave Coach interview, claims father
|Gotze questions critics but admits to falling short of expecations
|´Conte can have our title´ - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League
|Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer
|Liverpool sell Ilori to Reading
|Potential victims in football abuse probe surpasses 500
|Bonaventura signs new AC Milan contract
|Messi: Ronaldo has achieved great things
|Koscielny: Wenger has built men at Arsenal
|Messi vows to stay at Barcelona ´for as long as they want me´
|Cafu adamant Neymar will become world´s best
|I´m just taking a sabbatical - Van Gaal denies he´s retired
|Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he´s not a United flop
|Samper ignored Wenger as Barca midfielder rejected Arsenal
|Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter
|Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links
|Klopp seeks legal advice over Matip
|Marseille complete Sanson move
|Inter 3 Bologna 2: Candreva prevents remarkable turnaround in Coppa Italia thriller
|FA Cup Review: Non-league Lincoln stun Ipswich, Burnley and Palace through
|Gabon v Burkina Faso: Aubameyang says hosts have learned from Guinea-Bissau setback
|Mali 0 Egypt 0: El-Hadary makes history in stalemate
|El-Hadary oldest AFCON player ever - 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper makes history
|Reus and Gotze on target but Bender injured in Dortmund win
|Toure shunning lavish China interest to stay at City, says Seluk
|Rahman´s AFCON in the balance, says Ghana boss Grant
|Just 14 goals conceded and nine clean sheets - How Vertonghen blow could impact Tottenham
|Ghana 1 Uganda 0: Andre Ayew hands Black Stars nervy victory
|Swansea snap up Carroll and Olsson in double swoop
|All is forgiven? - Costa trains with full Chelsea squad after reported Conte bust-up
|I would throw myself off a bridge for Luis Enrique - Rakitic dismisses Barca rift rumours
|Was Juventus´ new logo inspired by tennis star?
|Smooth sailing for Liverpool in Plymouth? Klopp expects tough test
|Demichelis re-joins Malaga until end of season
|Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau: Broos urges new heroes to emerge
|Boxing champ hits Carragher with Chinese Super League comeback prank
|Zidane backs Navas and defends Benzema as Madrid aim to bounce back
|Deportivo bring in Kakuta from Hebei after CSL rule changes
|Matip could miss eight games without doing anything wrong - Klopp
|United trigger Valencia´s contract extension
|Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid´s Copa squad
|FA fine Sagna for Instagram post
|Nedved does not foresee more January business for Juventus
|Rafinha injury blow for Barcelona
|Villas-Boas fumes at CSL foreign player crackdown
|Ibrahimovic invaluable to Manchester United youngsters - Rashford
|Robben rejected China move
|A-League review: Phoenix rise to the occasion to end Victory´s streak
|Van Gaal slams English media over treatment at Manchester United
|Mignolet: Liverpool in better position to win title than in 2013-14
|Giroud wants Premier League title but understands China temptations
|Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao
|My goal was better than Mkhitaryan´s - Giroud
|Pochettino not interested in Argentina job
|Kane: Tottenham can win Premier League
|Corinthians dreaming of Drogba - Paulo Roberto
|Coutinho calls for Liverpool focus
|Chiellini compares Pogba to LeBron and Bolt
|Maradona to become Napoli ambassador
|Mihajlovic furious after Torino collapse
|Icardi has offers from China - Wanda Nara
|Pogba can cope with pressure - Ibrahimovic
|´My half-time words will stay in the dressing room´ - Montella annoyed with AC Milan