Manchester United replace Real Madrid as world´s richest club

Manchester United enjoyed the highest revenues ever recorded by a football club last season as unprecedented income returned them to the top of the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time since 2004 at Real Madrid's expense.
The 20-time English champions generated a dizzying €689million thanks largely to a commercial earning growth of €100m.
Madrid have slipped to third place, behind Barcelona, who stay second. All three top clubs broke the €600m barrier for revenue last term.
Manchester City have climbed into the top five for the first time, behind fourth-place Bayern Munich, while Leicester City have broken into the top 20 for the first time following their Premier League title win and qualification for the Champions League.
The 20 highest earning clubs in the world generated €7.4bn of revenue in 2015-16, an increase of 12 per cent on the previous year. The eight Premier League clubs in the top 20 generated close to half of that amount (€3.2bn).
Dan Jones, partner in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, said: "Manchester United have had to wait 11 years to regain their position as the world's leading revenue-generating club and it has taken phenomenal commercial revenue growth to help them achieve this.
"In recent years, their ability to secure commercial partnerships with value in excess of that achievable by their peers has been the crucial factor in enabling the club to regain their place at the top of the Money League.
"That said, they'll face strong competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid to retain the top spot in next year's edition, due to the lack of Champions League football, the weakening of the pound against the Euro and, over the longer term, as other clubs enter the commercial market demanding similar deals, using United as the precedent."
Tim Bridge, senior manager at Deloitte, believes the latest table highlights the financial might of the Premier League but says Leicester's rise to 20th shows the value of team success.
"The Money League continues to demonstrate the Premier League's financial strength in depth," he said. "The appearance of Leicester City shows that on-pitch success gives any Premier League team a chance of a position in the top 20.
"With Leicester having already qualified for the round of 16 in this year's UEFA Champions League competition, we can expect to see them maintain their position in the top 20 and potentially climb a few places."
|Klopp thrilled with Coutinho
|Manchester United replace Real Madrid as world´s richest club
|Madrid squad annoyed by defeats - Zidane wants more energy after latest loss
|Casemiro rues more misery for Madrid against Celta
|´Job done, let´s go home´ - Klopp happy to avoid extra time with narrow Plymouth win
|FA Cup Review: Southampton leave it late to beat Norwich
|Real Madrid 1 Celta Vigo 2: Aspas and Jonny extend Madrid winless run
|Plymouth Argyle 0 Liverpool 1: Rare Lucas goal sees Klopp´s men through
|Manchester City in La La Land as Schalke toil underground
|Cameroon 2 Guinea-Bissau 1: Ngadeu-Ngadjui completes comeback to send Broos´ men top
|Monaco confirm signing of Ajax teenager Antonucci
|Manchester United´s interest in Griezmann is unsurprising - Simeone
|Bamford ends spell in Chelsea wilderness with Boro return
|Louis the great - Luis Enrique explains his and Barca´s debt to Van Gaal
|Gabon 1 Burkina Faso 1: Spot-on Aubameyang makes his point
|PSG send Ikone on loan to Montpellier
|Senegal v Zimbabwe: Cisse wants to live up to favourites tag
|Ghana´s Rahman leaves AFCON with knee injury
|Algeria v Tunisia: Mahrez demands improvement in crucial Group B clash
|Dortmund forward Dembele hits out at Bundesliga refereeing
|Robben hopes Alonso stays at Bayern amid retirement rumours
|Asian champions Jeonbuk banned from 2017 Champions League
|Rakitic still an important player for Barcelona - Luis Enrique
|Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson
|Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp
|Messi never gave Coach interview, claims father
|Gotze questions critics but admits to falling short of expecations
|´Conte can have our title´ - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League
|Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer
|Liverpool sell Ilori to Reading
|Potential victims in football abuse probe surpasses 500
|Bonaventura signs new AC Milan contract
|Messi: Ronaldo has achieved great things
|Koscielny: Wenger has built men at Arsenal
|Messi vows to stay at Barcelona ´for as long as they want me´
|Cafu adamant Neymar will become world´s best
|I´m just taking a sabbatical - Van Gaal denies he´s retired
|Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he´s not a United flop
|Samper ignored Wenger as Barca midfielder rejected Arsenal
|Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter
|Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links
|Klopp seeks legal advice over Matip
|Marseille complete Sanson move
|Inter 3 Bologna 2: Candreva prevents remarkable turnaround in Coppa Italia thriller
|FA Cup Review: Non-league Lincoln stun Ipswich, Burnley and Palace through
|Gabon v Burkina Faso: Aubameyang says hosts have learned from Guinea-Bissau setback
|Mali 0 Egypt 0: El-Hadary makes history in stalemate
|El-Hadary oldest AFCON player ever - 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper makes history
|Reus and Gotze on target but Bender injured in Dortmund win
|Toure shunning lavish China interest to stay at City, says Seluk
|Rahman´s AFCON in the balance, says Ghana boss Grant
|Just 14 goals conceded and nine clean sheets - How Vertonghen blow could impact Tottenham
|Ghana 1 Uganda 0: Andre Ayew hands Black Stars nervy victory
|Swansea snap up Carroll and Olsson in double swoop
|All is forgiven? - Costa trains with full Chelsea squad after reported Conte bust-up
|I would throw myself off a bridge for Luis Enrique - Rakitic dismisses Barca rift rumours
|Was Juventus´ new logo inspired by tennis star?
|Smooth sailing for Liverpool in Plymouth? Klopp expects tough test
|Demichelis re-joins Malaga until end of season
|Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau: Broos urges new heroes to emerge
|Boxing champ hits Carragher with Chinese Super League comeback prank
|Zidane backs Navas and defends Benzema as Madrid aim to bounce back
|Deportivo bring in Kakuta from Hebei after CSL rule changes
|Matip could miss eight games without doing anything wrong - Klopp
|United trigger Valencia´s contract extension
|Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid´s Copa squad
|FA fine Sagna for Instagram post
|Nedved does not foresee more January business for Juventus
|Rafinha injury blow for Barcelona
|Villas-Boas fumes at CSL foreign player crackdown
|Ibrahimovic invaluable to Manchester United youngsters - Rashford
|Robben rejected China move
|A-League review: Phoenix rise to the occasion to end Victory´s streak
|Van Gaal slams English media over treatment at Manchester United
|Mignolet: Liverpool in better position to win title than in 2013-14
|Giroud wants Premier League title but understands China temptations
|Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao
|My goal was better than Mkhitaryan´s - Giroud
|Pochettino not interested in Argentina job
|Kane: Tottenham can win Premier League
|Corinthians dreaming of Drogba - Paulo Roberto
|Coutinho calls for Liverpool focus
|Chiellini compares Pogba to LeBron and Bolt
|Maradona to become Napoli ambassador
|Mihajlovic furious after Torino collapse
|Icardi has offers from China - Wanda Nara
|Pogba can cope with pressure - Ibrahimovic
|´My half-time words will stay in the dressing room´ - Montella annoyed with AC Milan