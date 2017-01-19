Related

Article

Madrid-bound Maradona visits Napoli training

19 January 2017 04:06

Diego Maradona visited Napoli training on Wednesday and promised to be in Madrid for the Serie A club's Champions League trip.

Maurizio Sarri's men are third in the league table and head to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Maradona, a club great who won two league titles with Napoli, plans to be in attendance.

"I deeply respect that Sarri is doing a very good job," he said.

"I wanted to see him up close and talk to him and tell him that I will be in Madrid to cheer on Naples."

Napoli are only four points off top spot in the Serie A but have a huge trip to San Siro to take on AC Milan on Saturday.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 19 +24 45
2 Roma 20 +23 44
3 Napoli 20 +22 41
4 Lazio 20 +13 40
5 Milan 19 +8 37

Facebook