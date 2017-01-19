Andres Iniesta suffered a calf injury in Barcelona's Copa del Rey victory over Real Sociedad.
Barca confirmed after the first leg of the quarter-final tie that the midfielder had suffered the problem to his left calf and will undergo medical tests on Friday.
Iniesta, 32, had been replaced by Andre Gomes at half-time, the latest blow in a season that has been interrupted by two knee injuries.
The match itself saw Luis Enrique's holders win 1-0, ending their curse at the Anoeta with a first win in nine attempts courtesy of Neymar's first-half penalty, delighting Sergio Busquets.
"The team did themselves proud," Busquests said after the game.
"However, the tie is still to be decided. They [Real Sociead] are a good team."
The two teams play in the second leg at Camp Nou next Thursday, with Barca continuing their bid for a third straight Copa crown.
Final whistle! Barça win 1-0 in Anoeta against Real Sociedad thanks to Neymar's first half penalty #FCBlive #CopaFCB pic.twitter.com/MNXeaZaoxz— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2017
|Did Carroll´s wondergoal give the West Ham striker whiplash?
|Iniesta suffers calf injury
|Swansea situation not ´hopeless´, says Clement
|Real Sociedad 0 Barcelona 1: Neymar ends Anoeta curse
|´Immeasurable bulls**t´ - Ligue 1 coach destroys Van Basten´s offside plan
|Simeone praises Atletico´s precision in Copa Del Rey win
|Fonte situation difficult for Southampton - Puel
|´Some of the best football in the UK´ - Watford´s Mazzarri hails Bournemouth
|Senegal 2 Zimbabwe 0: Cisse´s men charge into quarter-finals
|Rivaldo backs Luis Enrique to deliver more Barca success
|Atletico Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Routine win earns quarter-final lead
|Jesus will make Premier League history - Rivaldo
|Adebayor: Arsenal are just Ozil and Sanchez
|Algeria 1 Tunisia 2: Favourites on brink of elimination
|Bayern keen to seal Coman deal as Rummenigge cools Gnabry interest
|Pochettino has done his homework on Jesus as Spurs look to march on
|Scrap offside? Premier League managers give Van Basten´s plans a cool reception
|Coman ready for Bayern comeback, confirms Ancelotti
|Pochettino upbeat despite six weeks out for Vertonghen, Lamela still a mystery
|Cerezo defiant over Griezmann amid talk of Manchester United agreement
|Robinho named in Brazil squad for Chapecoense fundraiser
|Davies and Lookman aren´t the big men of Everton, warns Koeman
|Ivory Coast v DR Congo: Dussyer demands champions show true strength
|Replacing Robben and Ribery not easy - Hitzfeld
|Yeray back in Athletic training after successful cancer surgery
|Karanka targeting more Boro deals after Bamford swoop
|Cavani: I am the ultimate finisher
|Morocco v Togo: El Ahmadi hungry for success
|Ancelotti denies Verratti approach
|A-League Review: Cahill double sees Melbourne City sink Mariners
|Manchester United very happy with Shaw, insists agent
|Mertesacker extends Arsenal deal
|Boost for Arsenal as key quartet returns to training
|Will Jesus save Manchester City´s title bid? Guardiola´s new striker in Opta numbers
|Tevez mobbed after touching down in Shanghai
|Payet exit not inevitable - Bilic
|Wenger: Arsenal don´t need Payet
|Jesus wants Manchester City titles
|Orsolini arrives for Juventus medical
|Rivaldo backs Coutinho to join Neymar at Barcelona
|No danger of Messi leaving Barcelona, says father
|Augusto: I convinced Oscar to come to China
|Madrid-bound Maradona visits Napoli training
|Sevilla in no rush over Sampaoli talks despite Barcelona links
|Cafu: Resurgent Brazil can challenge world´s best
|Klopp thrilled with Coutinho
|Manchester United replace Real Madrid as world´s richest club
|Madrid squad annoyed by defeats - Zidane wants more energy after latest loss
|Casemiro rues more misery for Madrid against Celta
|´Job done, let´s go home´ - Klopp happy to avoid extra time with narrow Plymouth win
|FA Cup Review: Southampton leave it late to beat Norwich
|Real Madrid 1 Celta Vigo 2: Aspas and Jonny extend Madrid winless run
|Plymouth Argyle 0 Liverpool 1: Rare Lucas goal sees Klopp´s men through
|Manchester City in La La Land as Schalke toil underground
|Cameroon 2 Guinea-Bissau 1: Ngadeu-Ngadjui completes comeback to send Broos´ men top
|Monaco confirm signing of Ajax teenager Antonucci
|Manchester United´s interest in Griezmann is unsurprising - Simeone
|Bamford ends spell in Chelsea wilderness with Boro return
|Louis the great - Luis Enrique explains his and Barca´s debt to Van Gaal
|Gabon 1 Burkina Faso 1: Spot-on Aubameyang makes his point
|PSG send Ikone on loan to Montpellier
|Senegal v Zimbabwe: Cisse wants to live up to favourites tag
|Ghana´s Rahman leaves AFCON with knee injury
|Algeria v Tunisia: Mahrez demands improvement in crucial Group B clash
|Dortmund forward Dembele hits out at Bundesliga refereeing
|Robben hopes Alonso stays at Bayern amid retirement rumours
|Asian champions Jeonbuk banned from 2017 Champions League
|Rakitic still an important player for Barcelona - Luis Enrique
|Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson
|Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp
|Messi never gave Coach interview, claims father
|Gotze questions critics but admits to falling short of expecations
|´Conte can have our title´ - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League
|Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer
|Liverpool sell Ilori to Reading
|Potential victims in football abuse probe surpasses 500
|Bonaventura signs new AC Milan contract
|Messi: Ronaldo has achieved great things
|Koscielny: Wenger has built men at Arsenal
|Messi vows to stay at Barcelona ´for as long as they want me´
|Cafu adamant Neymar will become world´s best
|I´m just taking a sabbatical - Van Gaal denies he´s retired
|Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he´s not a United flop
|Samper ignored Wenger as Barca midfielder rejected Arsenal
|Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter
|Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links
|Klopp seeks legal advice over Matip
|Marseille complete Sanson move