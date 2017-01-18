Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer

Tottenham have rejected transfer bids from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs for defender Kevin Wimmer, according to the player's agent.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Cologne for a reported €5.1million in May 2015, has only played 270 minutes in the top flight this season and has been linked with a January move.

Mithat Halis, a representative from Wimmer's management company, says there is significant interest in the centre-back - including from his former club - but he expects him to stay at White Hart Lane as Spurs have rejected all bids to date.

"Cologne made an offer. There have been a few offers from the Premier League and the Bundesliga. There is a lot of interest," Halis told ESPN.

"Tottenham do not want to sell. All offers have been turned down and he is staying."

The Austria international's future could have been influenced by the injury to Jan Vertonghen, who is said to be facing two months on the sidelines with an ankle issue.

Spurs face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in their next game on Saturday.