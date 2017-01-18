Arjen Robben signed a one-year contract extension at Bayern Munich this week and would like to see Xabi Alonso follow suit amid reports the Spaniard is set to retire.
Alonso's deal at the Allianz Arena runs out at the end of this season, and Sport Bild have reported he will call time on his career upon its expiration.
However, Robben hopes the 35-year-old, who has won two Champions Leagues, a pair of European Championships and the World Cup during a decorated career, remains at Bayern for another season.
"I think it's still not clear. Xabi is two years older than me. He has to decide if he wants to continue his career," Robben told a media conference.
"He has already had an unbelievable career and won every title, but he has to make a decision with the club.
"Xabi is a true professional and he fits in our team. He still has a lot of qualities and I would be happy if he would stay another year, but that's not my decision."
Having agreed an extension to his Bayern deal until June 2018, Robben is not ruling out doing the same again next year.
"I am happy that I extended my contract for one year. We have still got this season and so I still have one and a half years in front of me," said the Dutchman.
"I already said that I want to play as long as I can on that level. Maybe next year if the situation is good, I am feeling good and I had a good year, I can imagine extending my contract for one year again.
"But that's so far in the future. Right now I am only busy with football and I am happy that the contract talks are finished and we can concentrate on the second half of the season."
Bayern hold a three-point advantage over RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga and return to action away at Freiburg on Friday.
|Robben hopes Alonso stays at Bayern amid retirement rumours
|Asian champions Jeonbuk banned from 2017 Champions League
|Rakitic still an important player for Barcelona - Luis Enrique
|Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson
|Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp
|Messi never gave Coach interview, claims father
|Gotze questions critics but admits to falling short of expecations
|´Conte can have our title´ - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League
|Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer
|Liverpool sell Ilori to Reading
|Potential victims in football abuse probe surpasses 500
|Bonaventura signs new AC Milan contract
|Messi: Ronaldo has achieved great things
|Koscielny: Wenger has built men at Arsenal
|Messi vows to stay at Barcelona ´for as long as they want me´
|Cafu adamant Neymar will become world´s best
|I´m just taking a sabbatical - Van Gaal denies he´s retired
|Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he´s not a United flop
|Samper ignored Wenger as Barca midfielder rejected Arsenal
|Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter
|Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links
|Klopp seeks legal advice over Matip
|Marseille complete Sanson move
|Inter 3 Bologna 2: Candreva prevents remarkable turnaround in Coppa Italia thriller
|FA Cup Review: Non-league Lincoln stun Ipswich, Burnley and Palace through
|Gabon v Burkina Faso: Aubameyang says hosts have learned from Guinea-Bissau setback
|Mali 0 Egypt 0: El-Hadary makes history in stalemate
|El-Hadary oldest AFCON player ever - 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper makes history
|Reus and Gotze on target but Bender injured in Dortmund win
|Toure shunning lavish China interest to stay at City, says Seluk
|Rahman´s AFCON in the balance, says Ghana boss Grant
|Just 14 goals conceded and nine clean sheets - How Vertonghen blow could impact Tottenham
|Ghana 1 Uganda 0: Andre Ayew hands Black Stars nervy victory
|Swansea snap up Carroll and Olsson in double swoop
|All is forgiven? - Costa trains with full Chelsea squad after reported Conte bust-up
|I would throw myself off a bridge for Luis Enrique - Rakitic dismisses Barca rift rumours
|Was Juventus´ new logo inspired by tennis star?
|Smooth sailing for Liverpool in Plymouth? Klopp expects tough test
|Demichelis re-joins Malaga until end of season
|Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau: Broos urges new heroes to emerge
|Boxing champ hits Carragher with Chinese Super League comeback prank
|Zidane backs Navas and defends Benzema as Madrid aim to bounce back
|Deportivo bring in Kakuta from Hebei after CSL rule changes
|Matip could miss eight games without doing anything wrong - Klopp
|United trigger Valencia´s contract extension
|Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid´s Copa squad
|FA fine Sagna for Instagram post
|Nedved does not foresee more January business for Juventus
|Rafinha injury blow for Barcelona
|Villas-Boas fumes at CSL foreign player crackdown
|Ibrahimovic invaluable to Manchester United youngsters - Rashford
|Robben rejected China move
|A-League review: Phoenix rise to the occasion to end Victory´s streak
|Van Gaal slams English media over treatment at Manchester United
|Mignolet: Liverpool in better position to win title than in 2013-14
|Giroud wants Premier League title but understands China temptations
|Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao
|My goal was better than Mkhitaryan´s - Giroud
|Pochettino not interested in Argentina job
|Kane: Tottenham can win Premier League
|Corinthians dreaming of Drogba - Paulo Roberto
|Coutinho calls for Liverpool focus
|Chiellini compares Pogba to LeBron and Bolt
|Maradona to become Napoli ambassador
|Mihajlovic furious after Torino collapse
|Icardi has offers from China - Wanda Nara
|Pogba can cope with pressure - Ibrahimovic
|´My half-time words will stay in the dressing room´ - Montella annoyed with AC Milan
|Juventus unveil dramatic change to club logo - but not everyone´s a fan
|´I do not think I will return to coaching´ - Van Gaal set to call it quits
|Torino 2 AC Milan 2: Bacca caps thrilling comeback as hosts pay the penalty
|DR Congo 1 Morocco 0: Kabananga pounces on blunder to give 10 men the points
|´Happy and comfortable´ Sanchez dismisses Arsenal exit talk
|How much?! West Ham flop Simone Zaza could cost Valencia €20m
|Mali v Egypt: Salah leads Pharaohs´ bid for AFCON glory
|Sevilla concede they ´cannot force´ sporting director Monchi to stay
|Ivory Coast 0 Togo 0: Reigning champions held to opening draw by Adebayor and co.
|Goalkeeping woes, Stones and tactical confusion - How Guardiola is making life difficult for himself
|Ozil and Sanchez can be persuaded to stay - Cech
|Pogba: I rejected Barcelona and Real Madrid
|Ghana v Uganda: Gyan dreams of first trophy since 1982
|Chiellini: Juventus a work in progress
|Robben agrees Bayern renewal until 2018
|Hazard: Goals do not matter to me
|Bennell pleads not guilty to eight child sex offences
|Muller fed up with debate over Bayern role
|Wenger glad Sanchez is not ´a Costa problem´
|Flick resigns as DFB´s sporting director
|Gomis ´can´t wait´ to welcome Payet to Marseille
|Chinese FA changes foreign player rules after ´irrational´ spending
|Like father, like son: Justin Kluivert follows in dad´s footsteps
|´No reason to lose him´ - Marotta rubbishes talk of Allegri exit
|Courtois: We don´t need Costa
|Kane: Tottenham players won´t go to China
|Noble ´angry and disappointed´ with Payet
|Klopp furious over Matip uncertainty
|Wenger surprised by tight Premier League
|´Money is not everything´ - Conte issues warning amid China speculation
|Fiorentina defeat a ´bad setback´ - Allegri
|´This will elevate this group of players´ - Sampaoli revels in Sevilla late show