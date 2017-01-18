PSG send Ikone on loan to Montpellier

Montpellier have signed Jonathan Ikone on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season.

Ikone was handed his PSG debut by Unai Emery last September, replacing Angel Di Maria in the closing stages of a 3-1 Champions League victory over Ludogorets.

However, having made just six more appearances since, the 18-year-old has been sent to Montpellier for the remainder of the season.

A PSG statement confirmed no purchase option has been included in the agreement.

The signing bolsters Montpellier's midfield ranks following Tuesday's sale of Morgan Sanson to Marseille in a deal worth up to €12million.