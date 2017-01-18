Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter

Inter head coach Stefano Pioli praised his team for a deserved Coppa Italia win and he is eager to see them extend their run.

A stunning Jeison Murillo bicycle kick and Rodrigo Palacio goal had Inter in control against Bologna at San Siro on Tuesday.

But they needed an extra-time winner from Antonio Candreva to secure a 3-2 victory after goals from Blerim Dzemaili and Godfred Donsah for Bologna.

"We deserved to win tonight because we fashioned a hatful of chances," Pioli said.

"It was a really good game to watch with lots of chances but we allowed ourselves to be pegged back and we must never ease up.

"We always need that extra goal because it often happens that our opponents score with their first effort on target."

The win was Inter's seventh consecutive in all competitions ahead of visiting Palermo in the Serie A on Sunday.

Pioli is keen to see his side, who sit sixth in the table, continue pushing.

"We have to focus on the league now," he said. "Palermo will be pulling out all the stops but we want to keep on winning."