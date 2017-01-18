Monaco confirm signing of Ajax teenager Antonucci

Monaco have confirmed the signing of Belgian teenager Franco Antonucci, who joins the club from Ajax.

The Ligue 1 leaders have tied the 17-year-old midfielder, who had been linked with Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus, to a deal running to June 2019.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said in a statement that the arrival of Antonucci is part of the club's planning for the future.

"We are very satisfied with the arrival of Franco Antonucci, who is part of our strategy to attract Monaco of promising young players," Vasilyev said.

"At Ajax, Franco Antonucci showed a lot of qualities, which led him to be followed by the biggest clubs. We believe very much in him.

"Our structures have made it possible to reveal many players and we are convinced that they will help Franco to express its potential at the highest level in the near future."