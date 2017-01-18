Lionel Messi's father Jorge has denied that the Barcelona star gave an interview to Coach magazine, in which he stressed that he does not want to leave the club.
The 29-year-old was quoted as stating that he wants to stay with the Spanish champions for "as long as they want me", according to a wide-ranging interview published this week.
However, his father and agent has now stated that Messi never spoke to the publication, telling Mundo Deportivo: "There is no such interview, it's a lie."
Speculation persists over Messi's future at Camp Nou, with his contract expiring at the end of next season.
In this exclusive interview, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi answers our questions about Pep, Ronaldo, and Rooney https://t.co/sU1xZsLDJC— Coach (@coachmag) January 17, 2017
President Josep Maria Bartomeu stressed last week that he was not concerned about the prospect of Messi rejecting a new deal, although some reports in Spain have suggested that the Argentina international has become frustrated with the club's apparent unwillingness to open talks swiftly.
Sensitivity around the subject was highlighted last week, when Pere Gratacos was removed from his position as director of Institutional Relations just hours after suggesting that Messi would not be such a decisive player were it not for the strength of the team around him.
Speaking ahead of Barca's Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday, head coach Luis Enrique was unwilling to address the talk around Messi any further.
"I've spoken in an active and a passive way about renewals," he said.
|Rakitic still an important player for Barcelona - Luis Enrique
|Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson
|Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp
|Messi never gave Coach interview, claims father
|Gotze questions critics but admits to falling short of expecations
|´Conte can have our title´ - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League
|Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer
|Liverpool sell Ilori to Reading
|Potential victims in football abuse probe surpasses 500
|Bonaventura signs new AC Milan contract
|Messi: Ronaldo has achieved great things
|Koscielny: Wenger has built men at Arsenal
|Messi vows to stay at Barcelona ´for as long as they want me´
|Cafu adamant Neymar will become world´s best
|I´m just taking a sabbatical - Van Gaal denies he´s retired
|Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he´s not a United flop
|Samper ignored Wenger as Barca midfielder rejected Arsenal
|Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter
|Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links
|Klopp seeks legal advice over Matip
|Marseille complete Sanson move
|Inter 3 Bologna 2: Candreva prevents remarkable turnaround in Coppa Italia thriller
|FA Cup Review: Non-league Lincoln stun Ipswich, Burnley and Palace through
|Gabon v Burkina Faso: Aubameyang says hosts have learned from Guinea-Bissau setback
|Mali 0 Egypt 0: El-Hadary makes history in stalemate
|El-Hadary oldest AFCON player ever - 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper makes history
|Reus and Gotze on target but Bender injured in Dortmund win
|Toure shunning lavish China interest to stay at City, says Seluk
|Rahman´s AFCON in the balance, says Ghana boss Grant
|Just 14 goals conceded and nine clean sheets - How Vertonghen blow could impact Tottenham
|Ghana 1 Uganda 0: Andre Ayew hands Black Stars nervy victory
|Swansea snap up Carroll and Olsson in double swoop
|All is forgiven? - Costa trains with full Chelsea squad after reported Conte bust-up
|I would throw myself off a bridge for Luis Enrique - Rakitic dismisses Barca rift rumours
|Was Juventus´ new logo inspired by tennis star?
|Smooth sailing for Liverpool in Plymouth? Klopp expects tough test
|Demichelis re-joins Malaga until end of season
|Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau: Broos urges new heroes to emerge
|Boxing champ hits Carragher with Chinese Super League comeback prank
|Zidane backs Navas and defends Benzema as Madrid aim to bounce back
|Deportivo bring in Kakuta from Hebei after CSL rule changes
|Matip could miss eight games without doing anything wrong - Klopp
|United trigger Valencia´s contract extension
|Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid´s Copa squad
|FA fine Sagna for Instagram post
|Nedved does not foresee more January business for Juventus
|Rafinha injury blow for Barcelona
|Villas-Boas fumes at CSL foreign player crackdown
|Ibrahimovic invaluable to Manchester United youngsters - Rashford
|Robben rejected China move
|A-League review: Phoenix rise to the occasion to end Victory´s streak
|Van Gaal slams English media over treatment at Manchester United
|Mignolet: Liverpool in better position to win title than in 2013-14
|Giroud wants Premier League title but understands China temptations
|Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao
|My goal was better than Mkhitaryan´s - Giroud
|Pochettino not interested in Argentina job
|Kane: Tottenham can win Premier League
|Corinthians dreaming of Drogba - Paulo Roberto
|Coutinho calls for Liverpool focus
|Chiellini compares Pogba to LeBron and Bolt
|Maradona to become Napoli ambassador
|Mihajlovic furious after Torino collapse
|Icardi has offers from China - Wanda Nara
|Pogba can cope with pressure - Ibrahimovic
|´My half-time words will stay in the dressing room´ - Montella annoyed with AC Milan
|Juventus unveil dramatic change to club logo - but not everyone´s a fan
|´I do not think I will return to coaching´ - Van Gaal set to call it quits
|Torino 2 AC Milan 2: Bacca caps thrilling comeback as hosts pay the penalty
|DR Congo 1 Morocco 0: Kabananga pounces on blunder to give 10 men the points
|´Happy and comfortable´ Sanchez dismisses Arsenal exit talk
|How much?! West Ham flop Simone Zaza could cost Valencia €20m
|Mali v Egypt: Salah leads Pharaohs´ bid for AFCON glory
|Sevilla concede they ´cannot force´ sporting director Monchi to stay
|Ivory Coast 0 Togo 0: Reigning champions held to opening draw by Adebayor and co.
|Goalkeeping woes, Stones and tactical confusion - How Guardiola is making life difficult for himself
|Ozil and Sanchez can be persuaded to stay - Cech
|Pogba: I rejected Barcelona and Real Madrid
|Ghana v Uganda: Gyan dreams of first trophy since 1982
|Chiellini: Juventus a work in progress
|Robben agrees Bayern renewal until 2018
|Hazard: Goals do not matter to me
|Bennell pleads not guilty to eight child sex offences
|Muller fed up with debate over Bayern role
|Wenger glad Sanchez is not ´a Costa problem´
|Flick resigns as DFB´s sporting director
|Gomis ´can´t wait´ to welcome Payet to Marseille
|Chinese FA changes foreign player rules after ´irrational´ spending
|Like father, like son: Justin Kluivert follows in dad´s footsteps
|´No reason to lose him´ - Marotta rubbishes talk of Allegri exit
|Courtois: We don´t need Costa
|Kane: Tottenham players won´t go to China
|Noble ´angry and disappointed´ with Payet
|Klopp furious over Matip uncertainty
|Wenger surprised by tight Premier League
|´Money is not everything´ - Conte issues warning amid China speculation
|Fiorentina defeat a ´bad setback´ - Allegri
|´This will elevate this group of players´ - Sampaoli revels in Sevilla late show