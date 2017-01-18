Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson

Gabriel Jesus will improve at a more rapid rate having swapped Palmeiras for Manchester City, says former Juventus and Real Madrid midfielder Emerson.

In less than two years Jesus has gone from making his debut for the Sao Paulo giants to being a member of Tite's senior Brazil squad, and Emerson expects his upward trajectory continue.

The 19-year-old left Palmeiras at the end of 2016 after a year that included Olympic gold and the Campeonato Brasileiro title, with a debut at City set to be his next milestone.

Emerson believes it was the right move for Jesus at the right time.

"Brazil produces these kind of things, we have this marvellous thing that we can have talented people anywhere, and Gabriel Jesus is one of these talents," he told Omnisport at the Florida Cup.

"He's young, he's a kid that still has a lot to learn, but despite being so young he's already successful. And I wish he does very well because his success is the success of the Brazil squad.

"He's a great player. Going to Europe is a good thing for a player. He will grow quicker, he will start to understand football in another way and also be respected inside the football scene.

"I guess that for Gabriel Jesus it was a good thing to leave Brazilian soccer, he did everything he had could in [Brazil]. He's going to a very difficult, competitive [type of football] but I think that he can be successful."