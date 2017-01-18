Related

Ghana´s Rahman leaves AFCON with knee injury

18 January 2017 18:12

Baba Rahman's Africa Cup of Nations campaign is over due to the knee injury he sustained during Ghana's opening 1-0 win over Uganda.

Rahman twisted his knee and left the field on a stretcher after Andre Ayew scored a decisive first-half penalty during the Group D clash.

The 22-year-old left-back is on loan at Schalke from Chelsea this season and the Bundesliga club confirmed he had suffered a bruised meniscus.

Rahman has returned to Gelsenkirchen for further treatment.

Frank Acheampong replaced his stricken colleague versus Mali and the Anderlecht man is now well-placed to start Ghana's next AFCON game, when Avram Grant's men take on Mali on Saturday.

