FA Cup Review: Southampton leave it late to beat Norwich

There were just three FA Cup ties on Wednesday, with Liverpool, Southampton and Newcastle United heading through to the fourth round.

LONG LEAVES IT LATE

A sparse crowd at St Mary's had little to cheer for most of the FA Cup third round replay between Southampton and Norwich City.

There was much more entertainment in the 2-2 draw at Carrow Road, but it was the Saints fans who went home happy thanks to an injury-time goal.

Sam McQueen got the ball into the box and Shane Long was on hand to bundle in the cross and book a fourth-round tie against Arsenal.