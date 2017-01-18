Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari fiercely denied speculation the Chinese champions have made an offer for Barcelona star Arda Turan.

The lucrative Chinese Super League has been in the headlines following Oscar's record-breaking switch to Shanghai SIPG from Premier League leaders Chelsea, and Carlos Tevez's move to Shanghai Shenhua.

China's Football Association has since announced changes to the limit of foreigners in the CSL, with teams only allowed to name three of their imports in starting XIs from this season, but it has not stopped speculation of further European raids, much to the frustration of former Brazil and Portugal boss Scolari.

"Evergrande have not made any offer for Arda Turan or any other foreign player," Scolari told Mundo Deportivo.

Evergrande already have a full quota of foreigners, with Brazil international Paulinho, Ricardo Goulart and Alan Carvalho, as well as former Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martinez, and Kim Young-gwon and Kim Hyung-il.

The Chinese giants claimed a record sixth successive CSL title last season as Scolari earned a one-year contract extension.