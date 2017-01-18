Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp

Spain's Costa Blanca is renowned for its glorious weather and beautiful white beaches, but it gave CSKA Moscow the cold shoulder when the team arrived.

The Russian champions have travelled to Campoamor in search of some warm-weather training during their mid-season break, only to have their plans thwarted by a different kind of 'Blanca' – snow.

Instead of working up a sweat in the sun, widespread snow on the Iberian Peninsula has left them training in conditions far more akin to their native Moscow.

CSKA have friendlies again Wohlen and Piast Gliwice booked in for this weekend and they will be hoping the weather clears so they can reap the intended benefits of their trip.

