Article

Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp

18 January 2017 14:17

Spain's Costa Blanca is renowned for its glorious weather and beautiful white beaches, but it gave CSKA Moscow the cold shoulder when the team arrived.

The Russian champions have travelled to Campoamor in search of some warm-weather training during their mid-season break, only to have their plans thwarted by a different kind of 'Blanca' – snow.

Instead of working up a sweat in the sun, widespread snow on the Iberian Peninsula has left them training in conditions far more akin to their native Moscow.

CSKA have friendlies again Wohlen and Piast Gliwice booked in for this weekend and they will be hoping the weather clears so they can reap the intended benefits of their trip.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 18 January

15:00 Rakitic still an important player for Barcelona - Luis Enrique
14:18 Jesus will develop quicker at City - Emerson
14:17 Always take the weather with you - Spanish snow blights CSKA´s training camp
14:08 Messi never gave Coach interview, claims father
13:24 Gotze questions critics but admits to falling short of expecations
12:59 ´Conte can have our title´ - Ranieri wants Chelsea to win the Premier League
12:11 Tottenham reject Premier League, Bundesliga offers for Wimmer
11:47 Liverpool sell Ilori to Reading
10:55 Potential victims in football abuse probe surpasses 500
10:53 Bonaventura signs new AC Milan contract
10:17 Messi: Ronaldo has achieved great things
09:55 Koscielny: Wenger has built men at Arsenal
09:01 Messi vows to stay at Barcelona ´for as long as they want me´
08:38 Cafu adamant Neymar will become world´s best
06:58 I´m just taking a sabbatical - Van Gaal denies he´s retired
06:30 Not even Gerrard won Premier League - Buttner says he´s not a United flop
03:41 Samper ignored Wenger as Barca midfielder rejected Arsenal
03:07 Pleased Pioli wants more from Inter
02:11 Evergrande boss Scolari dismisses Turan links
02:07 Klopp seeks legal advice over Matip
01:00 Marseille complete Sanson move

Tuesday 17 January

23:45 Inter 3 Bologna 2: Candreva prevents remarkable turnaround in Coppa Italia thriller
23:31 FA Cup Review: Non-league Lincoln stun Ipswich, Burnley and Palace through
23:21 Gabon v Burkina Faso: Aubameyang says hosts have learned from Guinea-Bissau setback
22:12 Mali 0 Egypt 0: El-Hadary makes history in stalemate
21:21 El-Hadary oldest AFCON player ever - 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper makes history
20:47 Reus and Gotze on target but Bender injured in Dortmund win
20:14 Toure shunning lavish China interest to stay at City, says Seluk
19:58 Rahman´s AFCON in the balance, says Ghana boss Grant
19:49 Just 14 goals conceded and nine clean sheets - How Vertonghen blow could impact Tottenham
19:00 Ghana 1 Uganda 0: Andre Ayew hands Black Stars nervy victory
18:45 Swansea snap up Carroll and Olsson in double swoop
18:23 All is forgiven? - Costa trains with full Chelsea squad after reported Conte bust-up
18:22 I would throw myself off a bridge for Luis Enrique - Rakitic dismisses Barca rift rumours
17:52 Was Juventus´ new logo inspired by tennis star?
17:21 Smooth sailing for Liverpool in Plymouth? Klopp expects tough test
17:11 Demichelis re-joins Malaga until end of season
17:00 Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau: Broos urges new heroes to emerge
16:00 Boxing champ hits Carragher with Chinese Super League comeback prank
15:15 Zidane backs Navas and defends Benzema as Madrid aim to bounce back
14:55 Deportivo bring in Kakuta from Hebei after CSL rule changes
14:54 Matip could miss eight games without doing anything wrong - Klopp
14:39 United trigger Valencia´s contract extension
14:31 Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid´s Copa squad
14:07 FA fine Sagna for Instagram post
13:30 Nedved does not foresee more January business for Juventus
12:34 Rafinha injury blow for Barcelona
12:22 Villas-Boas fumes at CSL foreign player crackdown
11:44 Ibrahimovic invaluable to Manchester United youngsters - Rashford
11:25 Robben rejected China move
11:15 A-League review: Phoenix rise to the occasion to end Victory´s streak
10:34 Van Gaal slams English media over treatment at Manchester United
10:00 Mignolet: Liverpool in better position to win title than in 2013-14
09:23 Giroud wants Premier League title but understands China temptations
08:32 Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao
08:22 My goal was better than Mkhitaryan´s - Giroud
07:48 Pochettino not interested in Argentina job
07:27 Kane: Tottenham can win Premier League
05:55 Corinthians dreaming of Drogba - Paulo Roberto
05:15 Coutinho calls for Liverpool focus
03:39 Chiellini compares Pogba to LeBron and Bolt
02:47 Maradona to become Napoli ambassador
02:19 Mihajlovic furious after Torino collapse
02:12 Icardi has offers from China - Wanda Nara
01:46 Pogba can cope with pressure - Ibrahimovic
00:33 ´My half-time words will stay in the dressing room´ - Montella annoyed with AC Milan

Monday 16 January

23:41 Juventus unveil dramatic change to club logo - but not everyone´s a fan
23:14 ´I do not think I will return to coaching´ - Van Gaal set to call it quits
22:48 Torino 2 AC Milan 2: Bacca caps thrilling comeback as hosts pay the penalty
22:06 DR Congo 1 Morocco 0: Kabananga pounces on blunder to give 10 men the points
20:42 ´Happy and comfortable´ Sanchez dismisses Arsenal exit talk
19:56 How much?! West Ham flop Simone Zaza could cost Valencia €20m
19:54 Mali v Egypt: Salah leads Pharaohs´ bid for AFCON glory
19:47 Sevilla concede they ´cannot force´ sporting director Monchi to stay
19:01 Ivory Coast 0 Togo 0: Reigning champions held to opening draw by Adebayor and co.
18:46 Goalkeeping woes, Stones and tactical confusion - How Guardiola is making life difficult for himself
15:52 Ozil and Sanchez can be persuaded to stay - Cech
15:31 Pogba: I rejected Barcelona and Real Madrid
14:51 Ghana v Uganda: Gyan dreams of first trophy since 1982
14:05 Chiellini: Juventus a work in progress
13:36 Robben agrees Bayern renewal until 2018
13:16 Hazard: Goals do not matter to me
13:03 Bennell pleads not guilty to eight child sex offences
12:25 Muller fed up with debate over Bayern role
12:02 Wenger glad Sanchez is not ´a Costa problem´
11:48 Flick resigns as DFB´s sporting director
09:51 Gomis ´can´t wait´ to welcome Payet to Marseille
09:16 Chinese FA changes foreign player rules after ´irrational´ spending
08:21 Like father, like son: Justin Kluivert follows in dad´s footsteps
06:50 ´No reason to lose him´ - Marotta rubbishes talk of Allegri exit
05:00 Courtois: We don´t need Costa
03:54 Kane: Tottenham players won´t go to China
03:46 Noble ´angry and disappointed´ with Payet
03:43 Klopp furious over Matip uncertainty
01:45 Wenger surprised by tight Premier League
00:43 ´Money is not everything´ - Conte issues warning amid China speculation
00:17 Fiorentina defeat a ´bad setback´ - Allegri
00:14 ´This will elevate this group of players´ - Sampaoli revels in Sevilla late show

Facebook