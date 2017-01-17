Zidane backs Navas and defends Benzema as Madrid aim to bounce back

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane dismissed speculation over Keylor Navas' future as "rumours" after the goalkeeper's performance in Sunday's 2-1 LaLiga defeat to Sevilla came under scrutiny.
Costa Rica international Navas was criticised for failing to keep out Stevan Jovetic's dramatic winner, as Sevilla came from behind to end Madrid's Spanish record unbeaten run in stoppage time.
Despite helping Madrid to chalk up 40 matches without defeat, the 30-year-old has appeared short of his best form after returning from an Achilles surgery earlier this term.
Madrid have been linked with a move for Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois over recent months, while an attempt to bring in Manchester United's David de Gea with Navas heading in the other direction famously collapsed at the 11th hour as the transfer window closed in August 2015.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final against Celta Vigo, Zidane dismissed the notion of him being unhappy with Navas, amid calls in some quarters for understudy Kiko Casilla to be reinstalled having impressed during the regular number one's injury absence.
"Keylor Navas is fine," Zidane said. "He was the goalkeeper of the 40 unbeaten games.
"Stop talking about that. I don't want to change anything. The rest are just rumours.
"I do not think there is debate about signings for next year I'm not interested, not at this time.
"The goalies are doing very well. Keylor, Kiko and Ruben [Yanez] are very good and I do not want to change anything that we are doing."
Karim Benzema's contribution to the loss, after he lost possession in the build up to Sevilla's winner, and Zidane's decision to deploy an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation were also matters for debate.
But the former France international was in no mood to apportion blame.
"Why can't Benzema lose a ball in the centre of the pitch?" Zidane asked.
"On the field, for 90 minutes, you cannot do everything right. We played 85 minutes very well and then five minutes passed with things we did not want.
"We will work so that it does not happen again. Both goals are not due to only one mistake"
On his tactical setup, Zidane cited the quick turnaround from last week's second leg of a Copa del Rey win over Sevilla as a reason to vary Madrid's approach.
"It wasn't the first time we played with 3-5-2. The players knew how to do it, it is not new for them.
"I decided to do it because we knew that playing three games in a row against the same team meant we had to make changes and vary. Sevilla also did that."
|Zidane backs Navas and defends Benzema as Madrid aim to bounce back
|Deportivo bring in Kakuta from Hebei after CSL rule changes
|Matip could miss eight games without doing anything wrong - Klopp
|United trigger Valencia´s contract extension
|Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid´s Copa squad
|FA fine Sagna for Instagram post
|Nedved does not foresee more January business for Juventus
|Rafinha injury blow for Barcelona
|Villas-Boas fumes at CSL foreign player crackdown
|Ibrahimovic invaluable to Manchester United youngsters - Rashford
|Robben rejected China move
|A-League review: Phoenix rise to the occasion to end Victory´s streak
|Van Gaal slams English media over treatment at Manchester United
|Mignolet: Liverpool in better position to win title than in 2013-14
|Giroud wants Premier League title but understands China temptations
|Tianjin forced to scrap moves for Costa, Benzema, Cavani and Falcao
|My goal was better than Mkhitaryan´s - Giroud
|Pochettino not interested in Argentina job
|Kane: Tottenham can win Premier League
|Corinthians dreaming of Drogba - Paulo Roberto
|Coutinho calls for Liverpool focus
|Chiellini compares Pogba to LeBron and Bolt
|Maradona to become Napoli ambassador
|Mihajlovic furious after Torino collapse
|Icardi has offers from China - Wanda Nara
|Pogba can cope with pressure - Ibrahimovic
|´My half-time words will stay in the dressing room´ - Montella annoyed with AC Milan
|Juventus unveil dramatic change to club logo - but not everyone´s a fan
|´I do not think I will return to coaching´ - Van Gaal set to call it quits
|Torino 2 AC Milan 2: Bacca caps thrilling comeback as hosts pay the penalty
|DR Congo 1 Morocco 0: Kabananga pounces on blunder to give 10 men the points
|´Happy and comfortable´ Sanchez dismisses Arsenal exit talk
|How much?! West Ham flop Simone Zaza could cost Valencia €20m
|Mali v Egypt: Salah leads Pharaohs´ bid for AFCON glory
|Sevilla concede they ´cannot force´ sporting director Monchi to stay
|Ivory Coast 0 Togo 0: Reigning champions held to opening draw by Adebayor and co.
|Goalkeeping woes, Stones and tactical confusion - How Guardiola is making life difficult for himself
|Ozil and Sanchez can be persuaded to stay - Cech
|Pogba: I rejected Barcelona and Real Madrid
|Ghana v Uganda: Gyan dreams of first trophy since 1982
|Chiellini: Juventus a work in progress
|Robben agrees Bayern renewal until 2018
|Hazard: Goals do not matter to me
|Bennell pleads not guilty to eight child sex offences
|Muller fed up with debate over Bayern role
|Wenger glad Sanchez is not ´a Costa problem´
|Flick resigns as DFB´s sporting director
|Gomis ´can´t wait´ to welcome Payet to Marseille
|Chinese FA changes foreign player rules after ´irrational´ spending
|Like father, like son: Justin Kluivert follows in dad´s footsteps
|´No reason to lose him´ - Marotta rubbishes talk of Allegri exit
|Courtois: We don´t need Costa
|Kane: Tottenham players won´t go to China
|Noble ´angry and disappointed´ with Payet
|Klopp furious over Matip uncertainty
|Wenger surprised by tight Premier League
|´Money is not everything´ - Conte issues warning amid China speculation
|Fiorentina defeat a ´bad setback´ - Allegri
|´This will elevate this group of players´ - Sampaoli revels in Sevilla late show
|WATCH: Rio Ferdinand screams and dances in crazy Man Utd celebration
|Real Madrid relaxed, admits Zidane after Sevilla defeat
|Monaco go top of Ligue 1 with stunning Marseille victory
|Ronaldo equals LaLiga penalty record as Real Madrid lose
|Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 1: Stunning late comeback ends unbeaten run at 40
|Fiorentina 2 Juventus 1: Brilliant Viola breathe life into Serie A title race
|Tunisia 0 Senegal 2: Mane on target as favourites start strongly
|Mourinho explains Klopp confrontation
|Klopp delights in Alexander-Arnold display
|Algeria must cut out mistakes against Tunisia - Leekens
|Long balls led to Man Utd equaliser, says Klopp
|´We attacked, Liverpool defended´ – Mourinho insists a point flattered Klopp´s men
|DR Congo v Morocco: ´Confidence´ the Atlas Lions´ biggest hindrance ahead of AFCON opener
|Ibrahimovic: Direct tactics worked for United
|Guardiola rues gap to Chelsea after Goodison mauling
|Algeria 2 Zimbabwe 2: Mahrez double prevents shock defeat
|Manchester United 1 Liverpool 1: In-form Ibrahimovic saves hosts
|Ivory Coast v Togo: AFCON champions hope to tame Le Roy´s ´troublemakers´
|Guardiola lays City´s mental frailties bare after Goodison rout
|Koeman hails ´perfect´ Everton after City mauling
|Nice stalemate gives Monaco chance to go top
|Guardiola suffers heaviest league loss in Everton thrashing
|Neymar-esque Zaha is England´s loss – Bolasie
|Everton 4 Manchester City 0: Koeman leaves old pal Guardiola´s title bid in tatters
|Matip withdrawn from Liverpool selection over eligibility questions
|Podolski staying at Galatasaray, insists sporting director
|Cavani wants PSG stay
|Torino move feels normal now – Hart
|Chinese FA changes rule on CSL foreign players - reports
|Bayern complete swoop for Hoffenheim duo Sule and Rudy
|Aubameyang: Dortmund not really like Barca, Madrid or Bayern
|Pogba can chance a game in one second - Herrera
|Newcastle Jets 2 Perth Glory 2: Keogh´s eighth of season seals draw
|Klopp: Liverpool ready for Old Trafford test
|Herrera taunts Liverpool ahead of Old Trafford showdown
|I had to be 100 per cent to stay at Boca - Tevez
|No player is bigger than the club - Carroll takes swipe at want-away Payet
|Icardi: I can always move to China at end of career
|Mkhitaryan: Klopp convinced me not to join Liverpool
|Mourinho: Pogba can score every game
|Cameroon´s profligacy frustrates Broos