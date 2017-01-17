Toure shunning lavish China interest to stay at City, says Seluk

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has turned down mega-money offers for a move to the Chinese Super League, according to his agent Dimitri Seluk.

Toure has returned to the first-team picture at the Etihad Stadium over the past two months having mended relations with manager Pep Guardiola, who took exception to Seluk's often scattergun outbursts regarding his client and the ex-Barcelona boss' coaching credentials.

The 33-year-old former Ivory Coast international has four goals in 11 appearances since his return and is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Reports on Tuesday suggested Toure was the subject of a £430,000-per-week offer from an unnamed Chinese club and Seluk told Sky Sports News that he turned down a weekly wage of £520,000 at Jiangsu Suning 12 months ago.

And it seems the chance to earn an extended stay at the club he joined in 2010 is the priority for Toure.

"Yaya plays on another level. He wants to play at the highest level," Seluk said.

"He's happy at Manchester City. Yaya likes football more than money."

Toure won the 2011 FA Cup and 2011-12 Premier League title alongside Carlos Tevez at City. His former team-mate's switch from Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua in December made him the highest-paid player in world football on a reported £615,000 per week.