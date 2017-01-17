Swansea snap up Carroll and Olsson in double swoop

Relegation-threatened Swansea City have bolstered their squad with the signings of Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson.

The Welsh club are bottom of the Premier League and one point adrift of safety, with their third head coach of the season, Paul Clement, tasked with rescuing their top-flight status.

And he now has more to work with after Carroll and Olsson each signed on Tuesday.

Carroll, who spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Swansea from Tottenham, has left White Hart Lane to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Olsson joins from Championship side Norwich City, the Sweden international arriving on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Swansea face a difficult trip to Liverpool on Saturday, having been thumped 4-0 by Arsenal last time out.