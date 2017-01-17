Pogba can cope with pressure - Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba can cope with the 24-hour pressure on his shoulders.
Pogba has come under fire for his performance in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford.
A world-record buy from Juventus at the start of the season, Pogba handled the ball in the penalty area as James Milner converted the spot-kick before Ibrahimovic rescued a point late on for the hosts.
Ibrahimovic leapt to the defence of Pogba, insisting the 23-year-old France international can handle the criticism.
"For Paul the game was different. It was a dirty game, in the way we had to play more direct, by jumping over the midfield because the pressure Liverpool put on us was hard," Ibrahimovic said.
"It was difficult and the game became difficult. The first game against them was the same. The guys told me every game we play against Liverpool looks like this."
"Pressure is something I enjoy. I don't know Paul personally to able to answer that for him [whether he can handle it]. But I think he likes it also because, without pressure, we would not be on our toes at the top level," Ibrahimovic added.
"If you want to play at the top pressure is 24 hours and if you play well or better the pressure becomes even greater. So it's something that we learn from and something we have to handle because we belong to the top, Paul belongs to the top absolutely and the pressure will be there.
"The pressure I have all around me is nothing compared to the pressure I put on myself. I really want to do, not perfect, more than perfect, every game, even in training. I'm not happy if I don't win in training so imagine what it's like in the games.
"That is the pressure I put on myself and so your pressure [from the media] becomes like a kindergarten for me. My pressure is really high. I'm not satisfied if I get what I want. What I want is to win."
As for Pogba and his recently released Twitter emoji, Ibrahimovic said: "Football is like that today. With the social media, the media building up the game. When I started to play football there was no social media, none of these things. But it's part of the game now.
"What is too much, what is too less? We don't know. We just follow the game. We are professional, we train like always, try to do our best every game."
|Juventus unveil dramatic change to club logo - but not everyone´s a fan
|´I do not think I will return to coaching´ - Van Gaal set to call it quits
|Torino 2 AC Milan 2: Bacca caps thrilling comeback as hosts pay the penalty
|DR Congo 1 Morocco 0: Kabananga pounces on blunder to give 10 men the points
|´Happy and comfortable´ Sanchez dismisses Arsenal exit talk
|How much?! West Ham flop Simone Zaza could cost Valencia €20m
|Mali v Egypt: Salah leads Pharaohs´ bid for AFCON glory
|Sevilla concede they ´cannot force´ sporting director Monchi to stay
|Ivory Coast 0 Togo 0: Reigning champions held to opening draw by Adebayor and co.
|Goalkeeping woes, Stones and tactical confusion - How Guardiola is making life difficult for himself
|Ozil and Sanchez can be persuaded to stay - Cech
|Pogba: I rejected Barcelona and Real Madrid
|Ghana v Uganda: Gyan dreams of first trophy since 1982
|Chiellini: Juventus a work in progress
|Robben agrees Bayern renewal until 2018
|Hazard: Goals do not matter to me
|Bennell pleads not guilty to eight child sex offences
|Muller fed up with debate over Bayern role
|Wenger glad Sanchez is not ´a Costa problem´
|Flick resigns as DFB´s sporting director
|Gomis ´can´t wait´ to welcome Payet to Marseille
|Chinese FA changes foreign player rules after ´irrational´ spending
|Like father, like son: Justin Kluivert follows in dad´s footsteps
|´No reason to lose him´ - Marotta rubbishes talk of Allegri exit
|Courtois: We don´t need Costa
|Kane: Tottenham players won´t go to China
|Noble ´angry and disappointed´ with Payet
|Klopp furious over Matip uncertainty
|Wenger surprised by tight Premier League
|´Money is not everything´ - Conte issues warning amid China speculation
|Fiorentina defeat a ´bad setback´ - Allegri
|´This will elevate this group of players´ - Sampaoli revels in Sevilla late show
|WATCH: Rio Ferdinand screams and dances in crazy Man Utd celebration
|Real Madrid relaxed, admits Zidane after Sevilla defeat
|Monaco go top of Ligue 1 with stunning Marseille victory
|Ronaldo equals LaLiga penalty record as Real Madrid lose
|Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 1: Stunning late comeback ends unbeaten run at 40
|Fiorentina 2 Juventus 1: Brilliant Viola breathe life into Serie A title race
|Tunisia 0 Senegal 2: Mane on target as favourites start strongly
|Mourinho explains Klopp confrontation
|Klopp delights in Alexander-Arnold display
|Algeria must cut out mistakes against Tunisia - Leekens
|Long balls led to Man Utd equaliser, says Klopp
|´We attacked, Liverpool defended´ – Mourinho insists a point flattered Klopp´s men
|DR Congo v Morocco: ´Confidence´ the Atlas Lions´ biggest hindrance ahead of AFCON opener
|Ibrahimovic: Direct tactics worked for United
|Guardiola rues gap to Chelsea after Goodison mauling
|Algeria 2 Zimbabwe 2: Mahrez double prevents shock defeat
|Manchester United 1 Liverpool 1: In-form Ibrahimovic saves hosts
|Ivory Coast v Togo: AFCON champions hope to tame Le Roy´s ´troublemakers´
|Guardiola lays City´s mental frailties bare after Goodison rout
|Koeman hails ´perfect´ Everton after City mauling
|Nice stalemate gives Monaco chance to go top
|Guardiola suffers heaviest league loss in Everton thrashing
|Neymar-esque Zaha is England´s loss – Bolasie
|Everton 4 Manchester City 0: Koeman leaves old pal Guardiola´s title bid in tatters
|Matip withdrawn from Liverpool selection over eligibility questions
|Podolski staying at Galatasaray, insists sporting director
|Cavani wants PSG stay
|Torino move feels normal now – Hart
|Chinese FA changes rule on CSL foreign players - reports
|Bayern complete swoop for Hoffenheim duo Sule and Rudy
|Aubameyang: Dortmund not really like Barca, Madrid or Bayern
|Pogba can chance a game in one second - Herrera
|Newcastle Jets 2 Perth Glory 2: Keogh´s eighth of season seals draw
|Klopp: Liverpool ready for Old Trafford test
|Herrera taunts Liverpool ahead of Old Trafford showdown
|I had to be 100 per cent to stay at Boca - Tevez
|No player is bigger than the club - Carroll takes swipe at want-away Payet
|Icardi: I can always move to China at end of career
|Mkhitaryan: Klopp convinced me not to join Liverpool
|Mourinho: Pogba can score every game
|Cameroon´s profligacy frustrates Broos