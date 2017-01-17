Pochettino not interested in Argentina job

Coaching Argentina is not in the short-term plans of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who enjoys his day-to-day management in the Premier League.

Pochettino's work in London has not gone unnoticed, with the 44-year-old linked to the top job in his homeland of Argentina after guiding Tottenham to third place last term.

Tottenham are once again challenging for silverware under the guidance of Pochettino, who is contracted to the club until 2021 having attracted reported interest from Manchester United.

Asked if he would be interested in taking charge of Argentina, Pochettino told La Nacion: "No, not really because I'm good here at Tottenham.

"At my age I like to be involved in the day to day. I just took it as another rumour of football, among the many there are.

"It is not in my short term to have aspirations to train Argentina. Maybe yes in the long run because my two dreams are to train Newell's [Old Boys] and Argentina."

Argentina's position at the 2018 World Cup in Russia is no certainty as they struggle for consistency in qualifying.

Edgardo Bauza's men are fifth in the CONMEBOL standings, which is good enough for an inter-confederation play-off tie.

Pochettino, however, is confident Argentina will qualify for the finals in Russia, having finished runners-up to Germany in 2014.

"I have no doubt that Argentina will qualify. I have absolute confidence in our players and without knowing Bauza, my wishes are the best," he said.

"In recent years, we have been very close. We have only been separated from success by a very thin line."